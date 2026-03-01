Decatur Pride, Inc

Hosted by

Decatur Pride, Inc

About this event

Sponsor and Vendor Payments

Pride Sponsor
$100

Pride sponsors ($100): a thank-

you post on social media


Glitter Sponsor
$300

Glitter sponsors ($300): a

thank-you post on social

media plus a Decatur Pride

supporter window decal for

your home or business


Rainbow Sponsor
$1,000

Rainbow sponsors ($1000): all

of the above plus your name

on a poster at Pride Festival

20


$50 Vendor fee
$50

Please note, this is a rain or shine, family friendly event.

Non profit Vendor
$30

Please note, this is a rain or shine, family friendly event.

Food truck vendor
$100

Please note, this is a rain or shine, family friendly event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!