Sponsor and Vendor Payments

About this event
Pride sponsors ($100): a thank-
you post on social media
Glitter sponsors ($300): a
thank-you post on social
media plus a Decatur Pride
supporter window decal for
your home or business
Rainbow sponsors ($1000): all
of the above plus your name
on a poster at Pride Festival
20
Please note, this is a rain or shine, family friendly event.
Please note, this is a rain or shine, family friendly event.
Please note, this is a rain or shine, family friendly event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!