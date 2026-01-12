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Discover Burien

About this event

Sponsor B-Town Fiesta

B-Town Fiesta Main Sponsor / Member
$2,500

This sponsor level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Includes logo on Print and Posters, Space at market and stage announcements.

B-Town Fiesta Main Sponsor / Non-Member
$3,000

This sponsor level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Includes logo on Print and Posters, Space at market and stage announcements.

B-Town Fiesta Main Stage Sponsor / Member
$1,700

This sponsor level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Includes logo on Print and Posters, Space at market and banner on stage, stage announcements.

B-Town Fiesta Main Stage Sponsor / Non-Member
$2,000

This sponsor level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Includes logo on Print and Posters, Space at market and banner on stage, stage announcements.

B-Town Fiesta Beer Garden / Member
$500

This sponsor level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Includes logo on Print and Posters, ability to place items in the Beer Garden, stage announcements.

B-Town Fiesta Beer Garden / Non-Member
$650

This sponsor level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Includes logo on Print and Posters, ability to place items in the Beer Garden, stage announcements.

B-Town Fiesta Kids Area / Member
$200

This sponsor level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Includes logo on Print and Posters, ability to have a booth in the Kids area

B-Town Fiesta Kids Area / Non-Member
$300

This sponsor level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Includes logo on Print and Posters, ability to have a booth in the Kids area

Supporter of the B-Town Fiesta
$100

I love a good party and want to help support it.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!