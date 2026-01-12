Sponsor B-Town Fiesta

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About this event
This sponsor level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Includes logo on Print and Posters, Space at market and stage announcements.
This sponsor level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Includes logo on Print and Posters, Space at market and stage announcements.
This sponsor level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Includes logo on Print and Posters, Space at market and banner on stage, stage announcements.
This sponsor level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Includes logo on Print and Posters, Space at market and banner on stage, stage announcements.
This sponsor level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Includes logo on Print and Posters, ability to place items in the Beer Garden, stage announcements.
This sponsor level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Includes logo on Print and Posters, ability to place items in the Beer Garden, stage announcements.
This sponsor level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Includes logo on Print and Posters, ability to have a booth in the Kids area
This sponsor level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Includes logo on Print and Posters, ability to have a booth in the Kids area
I love a good party and want to help support it.
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