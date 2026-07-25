Sponsor BAY AREA PRIDE @ SJ Giants 2026

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Be part of the night — in person. Your name on our bayareapride.org supporter list, a warm thank-you in our socials, and 1 VIP ticket so you're there when it happens.
Can't make it, or want your contribution to go further? Donate your ticket to a DeFrank Vintage Elder who couldn't otherwise attend — your full $125 becomes fully tax-deductible, and an elder gets the night they deserve.
Bring your people. Everything in Friend of Pride, plus 2 VIP+ tickets total — reserved bowl seating, all-you-can-eat BBQ buffet, beer & wine, and fireworks — and your logo on our web assets.
Donating your tickets? Two DeFrank elders get to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the organization that showed up for them. Your full contribution becomes fully tax-deductible.
Put your name in the room. Everything above, with 4 VIP+ tickets total and your signage displayed in our covered Futures Club VIP lounge — where every Bay Area Pride guest gathers, mingles, and makes memories all night long. Accessible, ground level, third base line.
Choose to donate your tickets and four elders who've never had a seat at the ballpark get one tonight — on your behalf. Fully tax-deductible, and we'll make sure you know their stories.
Light the night. Everything above, with 6 VIP+ tickets total, prominent signage in the Futures Club VIP space, and a featured spotlight post on Bay Area Pride's socials — telling our community exactly who you are and why you stand with them.
Six donated tickets means six DeFrank elders in the room for the anniversary celebration of the organization that has served this community for 45 years. That's not just a donation — that's a statement. Fully tax-deductible.
Own the marquee. "Bay Area Pride, presented by ___" — your name on the event itself, across our website and every social post between now and August 7. Premier Futures Club signage, 10 VIP+ tickets for your team or chosen family, and our loudest, most public gratitude.
Donate your 10 tickets and 10 elders from the Billy DeFrank LGBTQ+ Community Center — the organization celebrating 45 years of showing up for this community — get to be in the room on the night that honors them. One organization gets this presenting role. It could be yours. Fully tax-deductible.
Bay Area Pride is opening the Futures Club to San Jose Women's Softball League teams — and any rec league that wants to celebrate Pride together. Reserve your team's table in our private covered lounge, third base line, accessible, ground level. Your squad, your spot, all night.
And compete for Best Decorated Table — crowd judged, winner announced before fireworks. Bring your Pride, bring your team spirit, bring it all.
Every table includes:
Table pricing: $390 for a table of 6 · 5tables available — first come, first served.
San Jose Women's Softball League team captains: one complimentary VIP ticket has been reserved for you. Contact Sandie at [email protected] to claim it before August 5, 2026
Other leagues welcome — team table pricing applies, complimentary captain ticket available for league referrals.
Bay Area Pride is opening the Futures Club to San Jose Women's Softball League teams — and any rec league that wants to celebrate Pride together. Reserve your team's table in our private covered lounge, third base line, accessible, ground level. Your squad, your spot, all night.
And compete for Best Decorated Table — crowd judged, winner announced before fireworks. Bring your Pride, bring your team spirit, bring it all.
Every table includes:
Table pricing: $450 for a table of 6 · 5tables available — first come, first served.
San Jose Women's Softball League team captains: one complimentary VIP ticket has been reserved for you. Contact Sandie at [email protected] to claim it before August 5, 2026
Other leagues welcome — team table pricing applies, complimentary captain ticket available for league referrals.
PROMOTIONAL - San Jose Women's Softball League. Ticket includes VIP entrance, access to the Futures Club, 90-minutes all-you-can-eat BBQ and soda, after game fireworks. Upgrade to VIP+ ($10 per person) for beer/wine. Pay for upgrade in the Additional Donation section.
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