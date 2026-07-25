Sponsor BAY AREA PRIDE @ SJ Giants 2026

Be part of the night — in person. Your name on our bayareapride.org supporter list, a warm thank-you in our socials, and 1 VIP ticket so you're there when it happens.

Can't make it, or want your contribution to go further? Donate your ticket to a DeFrank Vintage Elder who couldn't otherwise attend — your full $125 becomes fully tax-deductible, and an elder gets the night they deserve.