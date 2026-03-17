SPONSOR: BE THE LIGHT at the Light | Chaminade vs. Gulliver

Benefits to all our fundraising events and Partner Sponsor Mixers





ARI'S WALKATHON:

2 Walkathon Registration Entries

Feather Flag (12') displayed along the track

Logo on Sponsor Thank You Banner at Check-in Kiosk

Logo recognition on Ari's Birthday 5K Walkathon social media sponsor Thank You post

2 GAMES - BE THE LIGHT AT THE LIGHT BASEBALL GAMES (BENEFITS FOR EACH GAME)

2 Tickets to the pregame invitation to the Partner Sponsor Mixer in the VIP Box above home team dugout. (8th - 12th grade not permitted in the VIP Box per NCAA rules.)

4 Field Box seats behind home plate

1 VIP Parking Passes

Sponsor logo exposure on large score-video board in between innings

Sponsor recognition announcement in between innings

Activation Booth 10' X 10'

(Tent provided by sponsor

BE THE LIGHT BOWL Flag Football Tournament Fundraiser - December

1 Teams Registration - Consist of 10 players plus one coacH

1 VIP Parking Passes

2 VIP Lounge Tickets (21 yrs.+)

2 General Admission Tickets

Sponor banner - 4' X 6'

Sponsor promotional item added to the players’ swag bag (Itemprovided by sponsor)

Logo recognition on BE THE LIGHT BOWL social media sponsor Thank You post

Sponsor logo on (1) Field Feather Flag - 13'

Sponsor logo inside the VIP Lounge

Opportunity to set up one (1) Activation Tent 10 X 10.

Sponsor Recognition Announcement(s)Throughout the Day of Event





ADDITIONAL PARTNER SPONSOR BENEFITS