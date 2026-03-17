SPONSOR: BE THE LIGHT at the Light | Chaminade vs. Gulliver

Benefits to all our fundraising events and Partner Sponsor Mixers
ARI'S WALKATHON:
- 2 Walkathon Registration Entries
- Feather Flag (12') displayed along the track
- Logo on Sponsor Thank You Banner at Check-in Kiosk
- Logo recognition on Ari's Birthday 5K Walkathon social media sponsor Thank You post
2 GAMES - BE THE LIGHT AT THE LIGHT BASEBALL GAMES (BENEFITS FOR EACH GAME)
- 2 Tickets to the pregame invitation to the Partner Sponsor Mixer in the VIP Box above home team dugout. (8th - 12th grade not permitted in the VIP Box per NCAA rules.)
- 4 Field Box seats behind home plate
- 1 VIP Parking Passes
- Sponsor logo exposure on large score-video board in between innings
- Sponsor recognition announcement in between innings
- Activation Booth 10' X 10'
(Tent provided by sponsor
BE THE LIGHT BOWL Flag Football Tournament Fundraiser - December
- 1 Teams Registration - Consist of 10 players plus one coacH
- 1 VIP Parking Passes
- 2 VIP Lounge Tickets (21 yrs.+)
- 2 General Admission Tickets
- Sponor banner - 4' X 6'
- Sponsor promotional item added to the players’ swag bag (Itemprovided by sponsor)
- Logo recognition on BE THE LIGHT BOWL social media sponsor Thank You post
- Sponsor logo on (1) Field Feather Flag - 13'
- Sponsor logo inside the VIP Lounge
- Opportunity to set up one (1) Activation Tent 10 X 10.
- Sponsor Recognition Announcement(s)Throughout the Day of Event
ADDITIONAL PARTNER SPONSOR BENEFITS
- QUARTERLY NEWSLETTER: Email to 10,800 + subscribers
- SOCIAL MEDIA POST: 11K+ Followers combined
- Logo on AAF WEBSITE
- A brief interview with sponsor conducted by Foundation personnel to share about your company and its community impact. (1 post)
Benefits to all our fundraising events and Partner Sponsor Mixers
ARI'S WALKATHON:
- 2 Walkathon Registration Entries
- Feather Flag (12') displayed along the track
- Logo on Sponsor Thank You Banner at Check-in Kiosk
- Logo recognition on Ari's Birthday 5K Walkathon social media sponsor Thank You post
2 GAMES - BE THE LIGHT AT THE LIGHT BASEBALL GAMES (BENEFITS FOR EACH GAME)
- 2 Tickets to the pregame invitation to the Partner Sponsor Mixer in the VIP Box above home team dugout. (8th - 12th grade not permitted in the VIP Box per NCAA rules.)
- 4 Field Box seats behind home plate
- 1 VIP Parking Passes
- Sponsor logo exposure on large score-video board in between innings
- Sponsor recognition announcement in between innings
- Activation Booth 10' X 10'
(Tent provided by sponsor
BE THE LIGHT BOWL Flag Football Tournament Fundraiser - December
- 1 Teams Registration - Consist of 10 players plus one coacH
- 1 VIP Parking Passes
- 2 VIP Lounge Tickets (21 yrs.+)
- 2 General Admission Tickets
- Sponor banner - 4' X 6'
- Sponsor promotional item added to the players’ swag bag (Itemprovided by sponsor)
- Logo recognition on BE THE LIGHT BOWL social media sponsor Thank You post
- Sponsor logo on (1) Field Feather Flag - 13'
- Sponsor logo inside the VIP Lounge
- Opportunity to set up one (1) Activation Tent 10 X 10.
- Sponsor Recognition Announcement(s)Throughout the Day of Event
ADDITIONAL PARTNER SPONSOR BENEFITS
- QUARTERLY NEWSLETTER: Email to 10,800 + subscribers
- SOCIAL MEDIA POST: 11K+ Followers combined
- Logo on AAF WEBSITE
- A brief interview with sponsor conducted by Foundation personnel to share about your company and its community impact. (1 post)