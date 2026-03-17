Ari J Arteaga Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Ari J Arteaga Foundation Inc

About this event

SPONSOR: BE THE LIGHT at the Light | Chaminade vs. Gulliver

6201 San Amaro Dr

Coral Gables, FL 33146, USA

CHAMPION - EVENT SPONSOR
$3,500

BE THE LIGHT AT THE LIGHT BASEBALL GAMES

  • 2 Tickets to the pregame invitation to the Partner Sponsor Mixer in the VIP Box above home team dugout. (8th - 12th grade not permitted in the VIP Box per NCAA rules.)
  • 4 Field Box seats behind home plate
  • Sponsor logo exposure on large score-video board in between innings
  • Sponsor recognition announcement in between innings
  • Activation Booth 10' X 10'
    (Tent provided by sponsor)


All-STAR - EVENT SPONSOR
$1,500

BE THE LIGHT AT THE LIGHT BASEBALL GAME

  • 4 Field Box seats behind home plate
  • Sponsor logo exposure on large score-video board in between innings
  • Sponsor recognition announcement in between innings
MVP - EVENT SPONSOR
$500

BE THE LIGHT AT THE LIGHT BASEBALL GAME

  • 2 Field Box seats behind home plate
  • Sponsor logo exposure on large score-video board in between innings.


PLATINUM - PARTNER SPONSOR
$45,000

Benefits to all our fundraising events and Partner Sponsor Mixers


ARI'S WALKATHON:

  • 10 Walkathon Registration Entries 
  • Logo on Sponsor Thank You Banner at Check-in Kiosk
  • 2 Start/Finish Line Truss Banner (1.5M X 1.5M)
  • Logo recognition on Ari's Birthday 5K Walkathon social media sponsor Thank You post
  • Feather Flag (12') displayed along the track 

2 GAMES - BE THE LIGHT AT THE LIGHT BASEBALL GAMES (BENEFITS FOR EACH GAME):

  • 10 Pregame invitation to the Partner Sponsor Mixer in the VIP Box above home team dugout. (8th - 12th grade not permitted in the VIP Box per NCAA rules.)
  • 6 Field Box seats behind home plate
  • 4 VIP Parking Passes
  • 5 Sponsor logo exposure on large score-video board in between innings
  • 5 Sponsor recognition announcement in between innings
  • Activation Booth 10' X 10'
    (Tent provided by sponsor)
  • Logo recognition on BE THE LIGHT BOWL social media sponsor Thank You post        

BE THE LIGHT BOWL Flag Football Tournament Fundraiser:

  • 4 Teams Registration  - Consist of 10 players plus one coach
  • 5 VIP Parking Passes 
  • 10 VIP Lounge Tickets (21 yrs.+) 
  • 10 General Admission Tickets
  • 1 Sponsor Banner 4' X 6'
  • 1 Sponsor logo on (1) Field Feather Flag - 13'
  • Sponsor logo inside the VIP Lounge
  • 2 Main Entrance Truss Sponsor Banner 3 M x 1.5 M
  • Opportunity to set up one (1) Activation Tent 10 X 10.
  • Sponsor promotional item added to the players’ swag bag (Itemprovided by sponsor)
  • Logo on Step and Repeat at Players Main Stage
  • 6 Sponsor Recognition Announcement(s)Throughout the Day of Event 

ADDITIONAL PARTNER SPONSOR BENEFITS 

QUARTERLY NEWSLETTER:

  • Email to 10,800 + subscribers
  • SOCIAL MEDIA POST: 11K+ Followers combined
  • Logo on AAF WEBSITE
  • Sponsor e-flyer advertisement (1 post) (artwork provided by sponsor)
  • A short social media commercial  (1 post) (video provided by sponsor)
  • A brief interview with sponsor conducted by Foundation personnel to share about your company and its community impact. (1 post)
GOLD - PARTNER SPONSOR
$25,000

Benefits to all our fundraising events and Partner Sponsor Mixers


ARI'S WALKATHON:

  • 8 Walkathon Registration Entries 
  • Logo on Sponsor Thank You Banner at Check-in Kiosk
  • Logo recognition on Ari's Birthday 5K Walkathon social media sponsor Thank You post
  • Feather Flag (12') displayed along the track 

2 GAMES - BE THE LIGHT AT THE LIGHT BASEBALL GAMES (BENEFITS FOR EACH GAME):

  • 8 Pregame invitation to the Partner Sponsor Mixer in the VIP Box above home team dugout. (8th - 12th grade not permitted in the VIP Box per NCAA rules.)
  • 4 Field Box seats behind home plate
  • 3 VIP Parking Passes
  • 4 Sponsor logo exposure on large score-video board in between innings
  • 4 Sponsor recognition announcement in between innings
  • Activation Booth 10' X 10'
    (Tent provided by sponsor)
  • Logo recognition on BE THE LIGHT BOWL social media sponsor Thank You post        

BE THE LIGHT BOWL Flag Football Tournament Fundraiser:

  • 3 Teams Registration  - Consist of 10 players plus one coach
  • 4 VIP Parking Passes 
  • 8 VIP Lounge Tickets (21 yrs.+) 
  • 8 General Admission Tickets
  • 1 Sponsor Banner 4' X 6'
  • 1 Sponsor logo on (1) Field Feather Flag - 13'
  • Sponsor logo inside the VIP Lounge
  • 2 Main Entrance Truss Sponosr Banner 1.5 M X 1.5 M 
  • Opportunity to set up one (1) Activation Tent 10 X 10.
  • Sponsor promotional item added to the players’ swag bag (Itemprovided by sponsor)
  • 5 Sponsor Recognition Announcement(s)Throughout the Day of Event 

ADDITIONAL PARTNER SPONSOR BENEFITS 

QUARTERLY NEWSLETTER:

  • Email to 10,800 + subscribers
  • SOCIAL MEDIA POST: 11K+ Followers combined
  • Logo on AAF WEBSITE
  • A short social media commercial  (1 post) (video provided by sponsor)
  • A brief interview with sponsor conducted by Foundation personnel to share about your company and its community impact. (1 post)
SILVER - PARTNER SPONSOR
$15,000

Benefits to all our fundraising events and Partner Sponsor Mixers


ARI'S WALKATHON:

  • 6 Walkathon Registration Entries 
  • Logo on Sponsor Thank You Banner at Check-in Kiosk
  • Logo recognition on Ari's Birthday 5K Walkathon social media sponsor Thank You post
  • Feather Flag (12') displayed along the track 

2 GAMES - BE THE LIGHT AT THE LIGHT BASEBALL GAMES (BENEFITS FOR EACH GAME):

  • 6 Pregame invitation to the Partner Sponsor Mixer in the VIP Box above home team dugout. (8th - 12th grade not permitted in the VIP Box per NCAA rules.)
  • 2 Field Box seats behind home plate
  • 2 VIP Parking Passes
  • 3 Sponsor logo exposure on large score-video board in between innings
  • 3 Sponsor recognition announcement in between innings
  • Activation Booth 10' X 10'
    (Tent provided by sponsor)
  • Logo recognition on BE THE LIGHT BOWL social media sponsor Thank You post        

BE THE LIGHT BOWL Flag Football Tournament Fundraiser:

  • 2 Teams Registration  - Consist of 10 players plus one coach
  • 3 VIP Parking Passes 
  • 6 VIP Lounge Tickets (21 yrs.+) 
  • 6 General Admission Tickets
  • 1 Sponsor Banner 4' X 6'
  • 1 Sponsor logo on (1) Field Feather Flag - 13'
  • Sponsor logo inside the VIP Lounge
  • Opportunity to set up one (1) Activation Tent 10 X 10.
  • Sponsor promotional item added to the players’ swag bag (Itemprovided by sponsor)
  • 4 Sponsor Recognition Announcement(s)Throughout the Day of Event 

ADDITIONAL PARTNER SPONSOR BENEFITS 

QUARTERLY NEWSLETTER:

  • Email to 10,800 + subscribers
  • SOCIAL MEDIA POST: 11K+ Followers combined
  • Logo on AAF WEBSITE
  • A brief interview with sponsor conducted by Foundation personnel to share about your company and its community impact. (1 post)
BRONZE - PARTNER SPONSOR
$10,000

Benefits to all our fundraising events and Partner Sponsor Mixers


ARI'S WALKATHON:

  • 4 Walkathon Registration Entries 
  • Logo on Sponsor Thank You Banner at Check-in Kiosk
  • Logo recognition on Ari's Birthday 5K Walkathon social media sponsor Thank You post
  • Feather Flag (12') displayed along the track 

2 GAMES - BE THE LIGHT AT THE LIGHT BASEBALL GAMES (BENEFITS FOR EACH GAME):

  • 4 Pregame invitation to the Partner Sponsor Mixer in the VIP Box above home team dugout. (8th - 12th grade not permitted in the VIP Box per NCAA rules.)
  • 2 Field Box seats behind home plate
  • 1 VIP Parking Passes
  • 2 Sponsor logo exposure on large score-video board in between innings
  • 2 Sponsor recognition announcement in between innings
  • Activation Booth 10' X 10'
    (Tent provided by sponsor)
  • Logo recognition on BE THE LIGHT BOWL social media sponsor Thank You post        

BE THE LIGHT BOWL Flag Football Tournament Fundraiser:

  • 2 Teams Registration  - Consist of 10 players plus one coach
  • 3 VIP Parking Passes 
  • 6 VIP Lounge Tickets (21 yrs.+) 
  • 6 General Admission Tickets
  • 1 Sponsor Banner 4' X 6'
  • 1 Sponsor logo on (1) Field Feather Flag - 13'
  • Sponsor logo inside the VIP Lounge
  • Opportunity to set up one (1) Activation Tent 10 X 10.
  • Sponsor promotional item added to the players’ swag bag (Itemprovided by sponsor)
  • 4 Sponsor Recognition Announcement(s)Throughout the Day of Event 

ADDITIONAL PARTNER SPONSOR BENEFITS 

QUARTERLY NEWSLETTER:

  • Email to 10,800 + subscribers
  • SOCIAL MEDIA POST: 11K+ Followers combined
  • Logo on AAF WEBSITE
  • A brief interview with sponsor conducted by Foundation personnel to share about your company and its community impact. (1 post)
BRASS - PARTNER SPONSOR
$7,500

Benefits to all our fundraising events and Partner Sponsor Mixers


ARI'S WALKATHON:

  • 2 Walkathon Registration Entries 
  • Feather Flag (12') displayed along the track 
  • Logo on Sponsor Thank You Banner at Check-in Kiosk
  • Logo recognition on Ari's Birthday 5K Walkathon social media sponsor Thank You post 

2 GAMES - BE THE LIGHT AT THE LIGHT BASEBALL GAMES (BENEFITS FOR EACH GAME)

  • 2 Tickets to the pregame invitation to the Partner Sponsor Mixer in the VIP Box above home team dugout. (8th - 12th grade not permitted in the VIP Box per NCAA rules.)
  • 4 Field Box seats behind home plate
  • 1 VIP Parking Passes
  • Sponsor logo exposure on large score-video board in between innings
  • Sponsor recognition announcement in between innings
  • Activation Booth 10' X 10'
    (Tent provided by sponsor

BE THE LIGHT BOWL Flag Football Tournament Fundraiser - December 

  • 1 Teams Registration  - Consist of 10 players plus one coacH
  • 1 VIP Parking Passes  
  • 2 VIP Lounge Tickets (21 yrs.+) 
  • 2 General Admission Tickets
  • Sponor banner - 4' X 6'
  • Sponsor promotional item added to the players’ swag bag (Itemprovided by sponsor)
  • Logo recognition on BE THE LIGHT BOWL social media sponsor Thank You post        
  • Sponsor logo on (1) Field Feather Flag - 13'
  • Sponsor logo inside the VIP Lounge
  • Opportunity to set up one (1) Activation Tent 10 X 10.
  • Sponsor Recognition Announcement(s)Throughout the Day of Event 


ADDITIONAL PARTNER SPONSOR BENEFITS 

  • QUARTERLY NEWSLETTER: Email to 10,800 + subscribers
  • SOCIAL MEDIA POST: 11K+ Followers combined
  • Logo on AAF WEBSITE
  • A brief interview with sponsor conducted by Foundation personnel to share about your company and its community impact. (1 post)
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