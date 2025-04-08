Sponsor Benefit - Discounted Lawn Vendor 10x10 Spot

Ten Foot by Ten Foot Lawn Spot (tent not included) in the Village of Lima Business District Vendor Areas - Lima Crossroads Festival: Friday, August 1 to Sunday August 3. 2025. Setup time on August 1 is 10:00a to noon. Setup time August 2 and/or 3 is 8:00a to 10a. Operating time ends at 4pm each day but you can request to stay longer. Assigned on a first come, first served basis.

Ten Foot by Ten Foot Lawn Spot (tent not included) in the Village of Lima Business District Vendor Areas - Lima Crossroads Festival: Friday, August 1 to Sunday August 3. 2025. Setup time on August 1 is 10:00a to noon. Setup time August 2 and/or 3 is 8:00a to 10a. Operating time ends at 4pm each day but you can request to stay longer. Assigned on a first come, first served basis.

seeMoreDetailsMobile