The Beckham Bee Foundation

Hosted by

The Beckham Bee Foundation

About this event

Sponsor Birdies for Beckham - 2026

2210 Country Club Dr

Columbia, MO 65201, USA

The Queen Bee
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Presenting Sponsor Recognition

2 Complimentary Teams

3 Company Social Posts

Speaking Opportunity at Tournament, Tent Setup (Optional)

First Pick of Sponsored Hole

VIP Gift

The Beekeeper
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Gold Sponsor Recognition

1 Complimentary Teams

2 Company Social Posts

Branded signage at Hole

Tent Setup (Optional)

VIP Gift

The Pollinator
$1,000

Supporting Sponsor Recognition

1 Company Social Posts

Branded signage at sponsored hole

Branded giveaway opportunity

The Busy Bee
$500

Logo placement on tournament banner

Branded signage at sponsored hole

Social media mention

Branded giveaway opportunity

Add a donation for The Beckham Bee Foundation

$

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