Sponsor Birdies for Beckham - 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Presenting Sponsor Recognition
2 Complimentary Teams
3 Company Social Posts
Speaking Opportunity at Tournament, Tent Setup (Optional)
First Pick of Sponsored Hole
VIP Gift
Gold Sponsor Recognition
1 Complimentary Teams
2 Company Social Posts
Branded signage at Hole
Tent Setup (Optional)
VIP Gift
Supporting Sponsor Recognition
1 Company Social Posts
Branded signage at sponsored hole
Branded giveaway opportunity
Logo placement on tournament banner
Branded signage at sponsored hole
Social media mention
Branded giveaway opportunity
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!