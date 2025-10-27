Nurture Our Future

Hosted by

Nurture Our Future

About this event

SPONSOR Boots & Bling!

Diamonds in s Rhinestone World item
Diamonds in s Rhinestone World
$2,500

Your company’s name on each Imagination Library book’s label that is mailed to 2,000 Imagination Library Families for 1 Month ($4,000 value!)

Logo on Email to 3,000 current and former Imagination Library Families

Social media spotlight video

Logo on Invitations and Billboard

Dedicated Social Media Post

Logo on Social Media Posts

Logo on Event Banner

8 Complementary Tickets ($400 value) PLUS Reserved table in VIP area.

Platinum Blonde item
Platinum Blonde
$1,500

Logo on Email to 3,500 current and former Imagination Library Families

Social media spotlight video

Logo on Invitations and Billboard

Logo on Posters

Dedicated Social Media Post

Logo on Social Media Posts

Logo on Event Banner

6 Complementary Tickets ($300 value)

Possible Special Named sponsorship of 360 Photobooth OR Dolly Parton Costume Contest.

Honky Tonk Angel Sponsorship item
Honky Tonk Angel Sponsorship
$1,000

Logo on Posters

Social media spotlight video

Dedicated Social Media Pos

Logo on Social Media Posts

Logo on Event Banner

Choice of 6 Complementary Tickets ($300 value) OR named sponsorship selfie station (if available)

Bosom Buddy item
Bosom Buddy
$500

Logo on Posters

Dedicated Social Media Pos1

Logo on Social Media Posts

Logo on Event Banner

4 Complementary Tickets ($200 value)

Island in the Stream item
Island in the Stream
$250

Logo on Social Media Posts

Logo on Event Banner

2 Complementary Tickets ($100 value)

Add a donation for Nurture Our Future

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!