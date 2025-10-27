SPONSOR Boots & Bling!

Your company’s name on each Imagination Library book’s label that is mailed to 2,000 Imagination Library Families for 1 Month ($4,000 value!)

Logo on Email to 3,000 current and former Imagination Library Families

Social media spotlight video

Logo on Invitations and Billboard

Dedicated Social Media Post

Logo on Social Media Posts

Logo on Event Banner

8 Complementary Tickets ($400 value) PLUS Reserved table in VIP area.