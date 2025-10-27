SPONSOR Boots & Bling!

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About this event
Your company’s name on each Imagination Library book’s label that is mailed to 2,000 Imagination Library Families for 1 Month ($4,000 value!)
Logo on Email to 3,000 current and former Imagination Library Families
Social media spotlight video
Logo on Invitations and Billboard
Dedicated Social Media Post
Logo on Social Media Posts
Logo on Event Banner
8 Complementary Tickets ($400 value) PLUS Reserved table in VIP area.
Logo on Email to 3,500 current and former Imagination Library Families
Social media spotlight video
Logo on Invitations and Billboard
Logo on Posters
Dedicated Social Media Post
Logo on Social Media Posts
Logo on Event Banner
6 Complementary Tickets ($300 value)
Possible Special Named sponsorship of 360 Photobooth OR Dolly Parton Costume Contest.
Logo on Posters
Social media spotlight video
Dedicated Social Media Pos
Logo on Social Media Posts
Logo on Event Banner
Choice of 6 Complementary Tickets ($300 value) OR named sponsorship selfie station (if available)
Logo on Posters
Dedicated Social Media Pos1
Logo on Social Media Posts
Logo on Event Banner
4 Complementary Tickets ($200 value)
Logo on Social Media Posts
Logo on Event Banner
2 Complementary Tickets ($100 value)
$
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