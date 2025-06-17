Locke's Promise, Inc.

Sponsor - Climb the Peak for MS 2026

686 Flanders Rd

Henniker, NH 03242, USA

Peak Access Sponsor (Platinum)
$5,000

-The Chairlift will RUN! -Prominent Business logo on website, event page, printed materials and social shout out - Logo on Volunteer Tshirts -10x10 Vendor Space -2 Feather Fliers at the event - full page ad in Locke's Promise annual magazine

Mountain Mover Sponsor (Gold)
$3,000

- 2 feather fliers - Logo on website, event page, printed materials and social shout outs - Logo on back for participant shirts - 10x10 vendor space, opportunity for featured raffle item, 1/2 page ad in Locke's Promise annual magazine

Top Participant Sponsor (Silver)
$1,500

Logo on Top Participants swag bags, opportunity to place items in swag bag, logo on website, event page, printed materials and social shout outs, featured raffle item, 10x10 vendor space,1/4 page ad in Locke's Promise annual magazine

Featured Sponsor (Bronze)
$500

Company logo on website, event page and social shout outs, small logo on print materials, 10x10 vendor space, featured raffle item. business card size ad in Locke's Promise annual magazine.

Climb Supporter Sponsor
$250

Company logo on website, event page and social media, name listed on printed materials, business card size ad in Locke's Promise annual magazine, featured raffle item

$

