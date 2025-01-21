Sponsor Contribution: A Decade of Impact Celebration
Legacy Sponsor
$10,000
Leave a lasting legacy and shape the next decade of impact.
Benefits:
Presenting Sponsor: “A Decade of Impact, presented by [Your Company]”
Speaking opportunity during the event program
Premier logo placement on event materials, website, and social media
Feature article about your company’s impact in our newsletter
10 tickets with VIP seating at the event
Recognition in press releases and media coverage
Visionary Sponsor
$5,000
Empower youth with a bold vision for the future.
Benefits:
Recognition as Visionary Sponsor during the event program
Prominent logo placement on event signage and social media
6 tickets with VIP seating
Feature mention in our newsletter and event communications
Recognition in press releases and media outreach
Certificate of appreciation presented at the event
Empowerment Sponsor
$2,500
Inspire personal growth and leadership in our youth.
Benefits:
Logo inclusion on event signage, website, and digital materials
4 tickets to the event
Recognition during the event program
Social media shoutout recognizing your support
Mention in post-event communications
Community Sponsor
$1,000
Foster community connections and growth opportunities.
Benefits:
Name listing on event signage and printed program
2 tickets to the event
Verbal recognition during the event program
Social media thank-you post
Friends of YM2
$500
Celebrate 10 years of impact and support future initiatives.
Benefits:
Name listed in the event program and website
1 ticket to the event
Group social media recognition
