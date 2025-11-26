SPONSOR - Creator Summit (2026)

This is CMG's highest commitment—a 12-month, multi-market partnership funding the entire infrastructure of the Creator Summit movement. You move beyond logo placement to become a Visionary Partner actively shaping the creative economy. Full Event Funding: Covers the entire $15,000 operational cost of the Creator Summit, ensuring all talent and staff are professionally compensated.

Pipeline Naming Rights: Exclusive Title Naming Rights for the Capital Ready Cohort program, securing a dedicated, vetted pipeline of 7-10 high-potential creative businesses actively seeking capital and business services.

Statewide Media Retainer: Exclusive access to up to two fully produced media activations (e.g., event coverage, video features) per year in emerging markets (Miami, Jacksonville, etc.), delivering high-quality content directly to your target audience.

Full Integration: Includes all benefits of the Amplifier Tier + Continuous top-tier logo placement across all CMG digital assets, communications, and brand guide publications for the entire year.