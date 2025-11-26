SPONSOR - Creator Summit (2026)

Tallahassee

FL, USA

The Visionary Pipeline Partner (Exclusive Annual Tier)
$15,000

This is CMG's highest commitment—a 12-month, multi-market partnership funding the entire infrastructure of the Creator Summit movement. You move beyond logo placement to become a Visionary Partner actively shaping the creative economy. Full Event Funding: Covers the entire $15,000 operational cost of the Creator Summit, ensuring all talent and staff are professionally compensated.

  • Pipeline Naming Rights: Exclusive Title Naming Rights for the Capital Ready Cohort program, securing a dedicated, vetted pipeline of 7-10 high-potential creative businesses actively seeking capital and business services.
  • Statewide Media Retainer: Exclusive access to up to two fully produced media activations (e.g., event coverage, video features) per year in emerging markets (Miami, Jacksonville, etc.), delivering high-quality content directly to your target audience.
  • Full Integration: Includes all benefits of the Amplifier Tier + Continuous top-tier logo placement across all CMG digital assets, communications, and brand guide publications for the entire year.
AMPLIFIER Sponsor
$3,000


The AMPLIFIER tier ensures your brand takes center stage at the Creator Summit, amplifying your reach and establishing your expertise with hundreds of attendees.

  • Center Stage Speaking Slot: Exclusive 10-minute on-stage speaking slot during a prime session to showcase your brand, product, or service directly to the audience.
  • Promotional Media: Guaranteed 30-60 second commercial or video spot played during event transitions.
  • Major Presence: A large promotional booth (6x6 meters) for high-visibility engagement throughout the entire event day.
  • Co-Sponsorship Option: This tier can be split among up to three partners to pool resources while sharing all benefits.


ENGAGER - SPONSOR LEVEL
$1,500

The ENGAGER tier is designed for powerful community integration and live acknowledgment, making your brand feel like an active, vital participant.

  • Live Acknowledgment: Receive multiple live acknowledgments during the event by the host and emcee, positioning your organization as a key supporter of the creative economy.
  • Attendee Connection: Placement of your marketing materials/swag in all attendee gift bags.
  • Networking Access: Includes three (3) All-Access event admissions for your team to participate in networking and all main sessions.
BOOST - SPONSOR LEVEL
$500

The BOOST tier provides an accessible way to show your support for the CMG mission and connect with the creative audience.

  • Inclusion: Placement of your marketing materials in all attendee gift bags.
  • Access: Includes one (1) All-Access event admission for networking and full conference participation.
Add a donation for Creators Multimedia Group INC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!