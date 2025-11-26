SPONSOR - Creator Summit (2026)

This is CMG's highest commitment—a 12-month, multi-market partnership funding the entire infrastructure of the Creator Summit movement. You move beyond logo placement to become a Visionary Partner actively shaping the creative economy. Full Event Funding: Covers the entire $15,000 operational cost of the Creator Summit, ensuring all talent and staff are professionally compensated.
The AMPLIFIER tier ensures your brand takes center stage at the Creator Summit, amplifying your reach and establishing your expertise with hundreds of attendees.
The ENGAGER tier is designed for powerful community integration and live acknowledgment, making your brand feel like an active, vital participant.
The BOOST tier provides an accessible way to show your support for the CMG mission and connect with the creative audience.
- Inclusion: Placement of your marketing materials in all attendee gift bags.
- Access: Includes one (1) All-Access event admission for networking and full conference participation.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!