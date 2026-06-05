Rugby's Refuge

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Rugby's Refuge

About this shop

Sponsor Equipment For Rugby's Refuge!

Hydraulic Surgery Table item
Hydraulic Surgery Table
$1,500

Essential for performing surgery.

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LED Mobile Surgery Light item
LED Mobile Surgery Light
$1,200

Provide proper lighting of surgical field.

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Anesthesia Machine with Isoflurane Vaporizer item
Anesthesia Machine with Isoflurane Vaporizer
$6,000

Required for safe, pain-free surgical procedures

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Breathe Safe Respiratory Monitor item
Breathe Safe Respiratory Monitor
$450

Monitor respirations and alert if patients is not breathing.

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IV Fluid Pump item
IV Fluid Pump
$1,200

Controlled administration of IV fluids.

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Cordless Surgical Clippers item
Cordless Surgical Clippers
$180

Remove hair for clean surgical site.

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Surgical Instrument Pack item
Surgical Instrument Pack
$300

Instruments to perform spays, neuters and other surgeries.

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Circulating Warm Water Heating Pad with Pump item
Circulating Warm Water Heating Pad with Pump
$900

Maintain safe body temperature during surgery.

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Autoclave (Sterilization Unit) item
Autoclave (Sterilization Unit)
$5,500

Needed to sterilize instruments.

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Ultrasonic Cleaner item
Ultrasonic Cleaner
$300

Properly clean instruments for packs.

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Dental Machine with Scaler/Polisher item
Dental Machine with Scaler/Polisher
$3,500

Scale and polish teeth where needed for better health of patients.

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Steel Prep Table item
Steel Prep Table
$400

Clean, efficient surgical prep flow.

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Heating mats for recovery item
Heating mats for recovery
$200

Maintain safe body temperature post-operatively

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Otoscope/Ophthalmoscope Set item
Otoscope/Ophthalmoscope Set
$1,000

For proper examination of eye structures and ear canals.

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Centrifuge item
Centrifuge
$600

To spin blood for in-house diagnostics.

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Refractometer item
Refractometer
$150

Evaluate hydration status.

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Full-sized Refrigerator (for meds/vaccines) item
Full-sized Refrigerator (for meds/vaccines)
$900

Store medications, vaccines, various injectables and test kits.

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High Capacity Heavy-duty Washer item
High Capacity Heavy-duty Washer
$800

Wash bedding, pack wraps, scrubs.

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High Capacity Heavy-duty Dryer item
High Capacity Heavy-duty Dryer
$800

Dry bedding, pack wraps, scrubs.

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Humane Cat Trap item
Humane Cat Trap
$80

For lending out and for teaching TNR.

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