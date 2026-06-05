Sponsor Equipment For Rugby's Refuge!

About this shop
Essential for performing surgery.
Provide proper lighting of surgical field.
Required for safe, pain-free surgical procedures
Monitor respirations and alert if patients is not breathing.
Controlled administration of IV fluids.
Remove hair for clean surgical site.
Instruments to perform spays, neuters and other surgeries.
Maintain safe body temperature during surgery.
Needed to sterilize instruments.
Properly clean instruments for packs.
Scale and polish teeth where needed for better health of patients.
Clean, efficient surgical prep flow.
Maintain safe body temperature post-operatively
For proper examination of eye structures and ear canals.
To spin blood for in-house diagnostics.
Evaluate hydration status.
Store medications, vaccines, various injectables and test kits.
Wash bedding, pack wraps, scrubs.
Dry bedding, pack wraps, scrubs.
For lending out and for teaching TNR.
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