Sponsor ETV

Your business will receive the following:





- Logo placement with embedded hyperlink on our home page (https://www.easthaven.tv/) as well as our sponsors page (https://www.easthaven.tv/sponsors)





- Logo placement on our on-air bulletin board (Comcast channels 18 & 20)





- Custom graphic with logo posted as an announcement of your support to both our Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/theRealETV/) & Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/etvcmc/)





- Custom graphic with logo added into the rotation on our storefront window display (230 Main Street, East Haven, CT 06512)





*These benefits will be extended an entire calendar year from your payment*