Early Bird SPONSOR FORM 'Faire du Well' A Skagit Valley Renaissance Faire - Mt Vernon WA June 2026

NB: Early Bird Sponsorships must be purchased before the end of 2025 (The Jousting Sponsor by Nov 30. 2025). On Jan 1, 2026, some Sponsorship Levels may no longer be available, or may be 25% to 50% more expensive. Get your Sponsorship in NOW so we can start BOASTING about your business before the end of 2025, Sponsorships help give us working capital - so THANK YOU :-)





We also have need of VOLUNTEERS. We need help with Set Up, Storage of our Props, Shop Space for building Props, Parking Crews, etc. Groups from Sponsoring Organizations will receive promotional considerations as well. Contact us for specifics.

Sponsorship #2 - $25 - We will hand out your Swag at our Info Booths. Just drop off you water bottles, key chains, pens, etc., and we will hand them out to all who ask.

Sponsorship #3 - $100 - A bundle of 10 Tickets.

(Available on and after Jan 1, 2026)

Sponsorship #4 - $150 - One Side of a Bookmark

to be given out with every Programme.

Price goes up Jan 1, 2026.

Sponsorship #5 - $200 - Regular

Performance/Demonstration area Name & Logo.

Sponsorship #6 - $250 - Sponsor a Service Booth.

Sponsorship #7 - $250 - Sponsor a Local Bard.

Sponsorship #8 - $500 - Get a Faire Street named.

Sponsorship #9 - $600 - You Logo Added to the

back of 100 of our Branded Faire T-Shirts.

You get the Shirts to hand out.

Sponsorship #10 - $1,000 - BACK of Program

Sponsor Listing. Only SIX available.

Sponsorship #11 - $2,500 - Popular Act/Guild SPONSOR.

Mention on the Map. Promotion.

Sponsorship #12 - $5,000 - Name of Stages.

Like the Street Naming level, [Your Business

NAME Here] Stage will be on all literature, maps,

the stage itself. This will help pay for the Stage,

Electrics, Stage Managers.

Sponsorship #13 - $10,000 Front of Program (2 Spots Avail)

Sponsorship #14 - $25,000 - Jousting Company

Sponsorship. We only will be able to book our

Jousting Company IF we get a Corporate

Sponsorship by the end of November 2025.

If you step up, we will have a JOUST with YOUR

COMPANY NAME & LOGO (and Swag) will be all

over the Grand Stands and our Media.