Sponsors: "A Million Dreams" Fundraiser Gala benefiting Bay Area Showcase Chorus

India Community Center: 525 Los Coches St

Milpitas, CA 95035, USA

Presenting sponsor
$4,000
- Named in the event title - Table of 10 - premier seating and two free bottles of wine - Verbal recognition during the event and the opportunity to speak on stage - Dedicated post with logo & link on social media channels reaching over 1.4k followers - Full-page ad in the event program - Logo and link prominently displayed on pre-event emails - Logo and link on BASC website for 1 year
Overtone sponsor
$2,500
- Table of 10 - premier seating & two free bottles of wine - Verbal recognition during the event - Dedicated post with logo & link on social media channels reaching over 1.4k followers - Full-page ad in the event program - Logo and link prominently displayed on pre-event emails - Logo and link on BASC website for 1 year
Chord sponsor
$2,000
- Table of 10 - preferred seating & two free bottles of wine - Dedicated post with logo & link on social media channels reaching over 1.4k followers - 1⁄2 page ad in the event program - Logo displayed on pre-event emails - Logo and link on BASC website for 1 year
Note sponsor
$1,500
- Table of 10 - preferred seating & two free bottles of wine - Logo featured in event program - Logo displayed on pre-event emails - $1,500 Logo and link on BASC website for 1 year
Sponsored table
$1,000
- Table of 10 - preferred seating & two free bottles of wine - Recognized as a supporter of the chorus
