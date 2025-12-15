Sponsor Form: Mary Poppins Jr.

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$25 - $199. Your name will be listed in the show program under Friends of The Theater.
$200-$499- Your name will be listed in the show program under Silver Sponsor.
$500-$999. Your name will be listed in the show program under Gold Sponsor.
$1000+ Your name will be listed in the show program as Director's Circle Sponsor and your name or logo will be featured at the bottom of the front page of program.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!