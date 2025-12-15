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Falls Village Children's Theater Company DBA "The Center on Main"

About this event

Sponsor Form: Mary Poppins Jr.

Friends of The Theater
Pay what you can

$25 - $199. Your name will be listed in the show program under Friends of The Theater.

Silver Sponsor
Pay what you can

$200-$499- Your name will be listed in the show program under Silver Sponsor.

Gold Sponsor
Pay what you can

$500-$999. Your name will be listed in the show program under Gold Sponsor.

Director's Circle Circle
Pay what you can

$1000+ Your name will be listed in the show program as Director's Circle Sponsor and your name or logo will be featured at the bottom of the front page of program.

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