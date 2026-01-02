Sponsor Fowling to Keep 'em Rolling 2026

• Recognition

Your organization will be acknowledged in event promotions, press releases, and social media posts.

• Promotional Materials at Event

Display your company’s brochures, giveaways, or branded items at the venue for maximum visibility.

• Logo on Event Signage

Prominent placement of your logo on all event signage and printed materials.

• Featured on Renew Mobility Website & Newsletter

Your sponsorship will be highlighted on our website and in our newsletter reaching our engaged community.

• Host a Table

Opportunity to host a table and connect with attendees during the event.

• Presenting Event Sponsor & Celebrity Judge

At the highest level, your organization will be recognized as the Presenting Sponsor and have the unique opportunity to serve as a celebrity judge during the karaoke competition.

• 10 Tickets Included

Enjoy complimentary admission for 10 guests with reserved seating.