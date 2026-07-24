Two men stand in a workshop, each holding a carved wooden duck, with a lush green outdoor scene visible through an open doorway behind them.
Back Bay Wildfowl Guild Inc

Hosted by

Back Bay Wildfowl Guild Inc

About this event

Sponsor Highlighting The McNair Decoy Legacy Fall Auction Event

1113 Atlantic Ave

Virginia Beach, VA 23451, USA

Corporate Sponsorship: $2,500
$2,500

Corporate Sponsor Benefits⭐ Premier Recognition

  • Top billing on all event marketing materials
    • Print advertising
    • Radio
    • Television
    • Social media campaigns
  • Sponsor-provided banner prominently displayed throughout the event
  • Company logo, website link, and recognition featured on the Atlantic Wildfowl Heritage Museum website for one full year

⭐ VIP Experience

  • Six (6) VIP event tickets
  • Reserved premium VIP table for six guests
  • Special recognition during the event program and announcements
  • Exclusive VIP Meet & Greet with the McNair Family and AWHM Board Members

VIP Sponsor Reception
Saturday, September 19, 2026
3:00–4:00 PM

Private cocktail reception with:

  • Mark McNair
  • Ian McNair
  • Colin McNair

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!