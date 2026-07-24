Sponsor Highlighting The McNair Decoy Legacy Fall Auction Event

Corporate Sponsor Benefits⭐ Premier Recognition
- Top billing on all event marketing materials
- Print advertising
- Radio
- Television
- Social media campaigns
- Sponsor-provided banner prominently displayed throughout the event
- Company logo, website link, and recognition featured on the Atlantic Wildfowl Heritage Museum website for one full year
⭐ VIP Experience
- Six (6) VIP event tickets
- Reserved premium VIP table for six guests
- Special recognition during the event program and announcements
- Exclusive VIP Meet & Greet with the McNair Family and AWHM Board Members
VIP Sponsor Reception
Saturday, September 19, 2026
3:00–4:00 PM
Private cocktail reception with:
- Mark McNair
- Ian McNair
- Colin McNair