Hometown Hope

Offered by

Hometown Hope

About the memberships

SPONSOR Hometown Hope!

Tier 1 Sponsorship
$500

Valid until June 3, 2027

Your 7''x7" logo on a SHARED banner that will be displayed at all of our 2026 events!!

Tier 2 Sponsorship
$750

Valid until June 3, 2027

A DEDICATED 24"x63" Banner to be displayed at all of our 2026 events.

Tier 3 Sponsorship
$1,000

Valid until June 3, 2027

A custom 6' table cover with your logo to be displayed at all of our 2026 events.

Top Tier Sponsorship
$2,000

Valid until June 3, 2027

Will include your 7"x7" logo on a shared banner, a dedicated 24"x63" Banner, and a 6' table cover, all with your logo and will be displayed at all of our 2026 events. Will also include monthly recognition on social media, and offer priority partnership opportunities.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!