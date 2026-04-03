SPONSOR Hometown Hope!

About the memberships
Valid until June 3, 2027
Your 7''x7" logo on a SHARED banner that will be displayed at all of our 2026 events!!
Valid until June 3, 2027
A DEDICATED 24"x63" Banner to be displayed at all of our 2026 events.
Valid until June 3, 2027
A custom 6' table cover with your logo to be displayed at all of our 2026 events.
Valid until June 3, 2027
Will include your 7"x7" logo on a shared banner, a dedicated 24"x63" Banner, and a 6' table cover, all with your logo and will be displayed at all of our 2026 events. Will also include monthly recognition on social media, and offer priority partnership opportunities.
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