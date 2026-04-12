April 24-26, 2026 SPONSOR CONFERENCE

Purpose: Provide 25 to 300 conference tickets to women in shelters, survivors, and those who otherwise could not attend. $2,500 for 25 tickets, up to $29,700 for 300 tickets

Everything in Community Care Sponsor PLUS:

Recognition as “Empowerment Sponsor.”

Logo featured on “Sponsored Attendance” section.

Inclusion in marketing campaign.

Your sponsorship doesn’t just fund a seat—it opens a door for a woman to rebuild her life.