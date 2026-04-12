Healing Through Action

Hosted by

Healing Through Action

About this event

April 24-26, 2026 SPONSOR CONFERENCE

6840 Almeda Rd

Houston, TX 77030, USA

Community Care Sponsor
Pay what you can

Purpose: Sponsor refreshments during breakout sessions to create a welcoming, energized environment. $2,500 per breakout session.

  • Business name listed on “Refreshment Sponsor” Signage
  • Logo placement on event website sponsor page
  • Mention in digital program book
  • Social media thank-you post

Four Breakout Sessions Total $10,000 (Friday, 2 x Saturday, Sunday)

Empowerment Sponsor
Pay what you can

Purpose: Provide 25 to 300 conference tickets to women in shelters, survivors, and those who otherwise could not attend. $2,500 for 25 tickets, up to $29,700 for 300 tickets

  • Everything in Community Care Sponsor PLUS:
  • Recognition as “Empowerment Sponsor.”
  • Logo featured on “Sponsored Attendance” section.
  • Inclusion in marketing campaign.

Your sponsorship doesn’t just fund a seat—it opens a door for a woman to rebuild her life.

Presenting Sponsor
Pay what you can

Purpose: Anchor sponsor of the entire conference experience. $10,000 (per day) up to a total of 3 ½ days, $35,000

  • Supports full conference execution
  • Expands reach, production quality, and community impact
  • Top-tier logo placement on materials
  • Website homepage feature with backlink
  • Premium placement of logo on Program Book
  • Double truck / Center spread color ad in Program Book
  • Event Signage
  • Live stage mentions throughout the conference
  • Opportunity to speak on stage
  • Opportunity to include branded materials in all attendee gift bags
  • Featured in email campaigns, social media promotions, and press/media mentions

Position your brand at the forefront of a movement empowering women to rise, connect, and thrive.

Optional Sponsor Add On's
Pay what you can

$1,500 - $5,500

  • 300 Certificates for Attendees: $1500
  • VIP Hospitality Suite, including 3 days of stocked beverages and snacks: $2,000
  • Certificates and Gift Bags for Vendors, Authors, Speakers, & Volunteers: $2,500
  • 3-Day Selfie Booth set up, including props: $3,000
  • 400 Printed Badges, Lanyards, & Badge Ribbons, 300 Bags for Attendees (sponsor will have their logo on it too): $3,500
  • Conference signage throughout the hotel, including raffle, silent auction, 1500 attendee coupons for door prizes: $4,000
  • AV Rental, Stage & Services: $4,500
  • Signage & printing tent cards, raffle & silent auction stations: $5,000
  • 3-Day Networking Activities, Vision Board, Coaching, Art Wall & Activity Room with F&B + Supplies: $5300
  • 100 Printed in color and spiral-bound Program Books with 350 pages: $5,500

Sponsor signage in specific areas of the conference.

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