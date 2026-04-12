April 24-26, 2026 SPONSOR CONFERENCE

About this event
Purpose: Sponsor refreshments during breakout sessions to create a welcoming, energized environment. $2,500 per breakout session.
Four Breakout Sessions Total $10,000 (Friday, 2 x Saturday, Sunday)
Purpose: Provide 25 to 300 conference tickets to women in shelters, survivors, and those who otherwise could not attend. $2,500 for 25 tickets, up to $29,700 for 300 tickets
Your sponsorship doesn’t just fund a seat—it opens a door for a woman to rebuild her life.
Purpose: Anchor sponsor of the entire conference experience. $10,000 (per day) up to a total of 3 ½ days, $35,000
Position your brand at the forefront of a movement empowering women to rise, connect, and thrive.
$1,500 - $5,500
Sponsor signage in specific areas of the conference.
$
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