LASA Dance Booster Club

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LASA Dance Booster Club

About this event

Sponsor LASA Dance! (Business Sponsors) 2026-2027 School Year

Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$100

Includes: Logo in Spring Show Program, Spring Show Ticket, Logo on LASA Dance website, and Social Media Highlight.

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$250

Includes: Logo on Team T-Shirt, Logo in Spring Show Program, Spring Show Ticket, Logo on LASA Dance website, and 2 Social Media Highlights.

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$500

Includes: Logo on Team T-Shirt, Announcement at football games and Spring Show, Logo in Spring Show Program, Spring Show Ticket, Logo on LASA Dance website, and 3 Social Media Highlights.

Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Includes: Logo on Team T-Shirt, Announcement at football games and Spring Show, Banner at Team Events, Logo in Spring Show Program, Spring Show Ticket, Logo on LASA Dance website, and 4 Social Media Highlights.

Add a donation for LASA Dance Booster Club

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