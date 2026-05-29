Sponsor LASA Dance! (Business Sponsors) 2026-2027 School Year

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Includes: Logo in Spring Show Program, Spring Show Ticket, Logo on LASA Dance website, and Social Media Highlight.
Includes: Logo on Team T-Shirt, Logo in Spring Show Program, Spring Show Ticket, Logo on LASA Dance website, and 2 Social Media Highlights.
Includes: Logo on Team T-Shirt, Announcement at football games and Spring Show, Logo in Spring Show Program, Spring Show Ticket, Logo on LASA Dance website, and 3 Social Media Highlights.
Includes: Logo on Team T-Shirt, Announcement at football games and Spring Show, Banner at Team Events, Logo in Spring Show Program, Spring Show Ticket, Logo on LASA Dance website, and 4 Social Media Highlights.
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