Sponsorship Waukee Fine Arts Footrace 2025

1255 Warrior Ln

Waukee, IA 50263, USA

Gold Level
$1,000
"Sponsored by -your business name here-" on the shirt in primary large text Announcement/ad at read at race start Logo in prominent location on marketing materials such as route awareness flyers and race route signage (if custom made) Listed in the sponsor section of the race sign up site 3 free race entry (includes shirt and medal)
Silver Level
$500
Business Name/Logo on the back of the shirt Logo in on marketing materials such as route awareness flyers and race route signage (if custom made) Listed in the sponsor section of the race sign up site 2 free race entry (includes shirt and medal)
Bronze Level
$150
Listed in the sponsor section of the race sign up site 1 free race entry (includes shirt and medal)
