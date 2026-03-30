Sponsor Mancos Youth Baseball!

About this event
Your business advertised on an outfield banner for the season and social media recognition. *$200-Outfield banner for returning year sponsors and social media recognition. Use the sponsorship option below.
Important! You do not need to pay the 17% added to your total! This is an extra donation added by the Zeffy that is free for nonprofits like us. You can remove it by selecting Other and changing the value to 0.
This is a an option to renew your outfield banner sponsorship from previous seasons that you sponsored a banner.
Important! You do not need to pay the 17% added to your total! This is an extra donation added by the Zeffy that is free for nonprofits like us. You can remove it by selecting Other and changing the value to 0.
This sponsorship level helps pay for jerseys and caps. Your business will be printed on the backs of team jerseys and social media recognition!
There are a limited number of Team Sponsorship spots available, and preference is given to team sponsors from the previous year. Please email [email protected] to inquire about this sponsorship level if you are unsure if it is available.
Important! You do not need to pay the 17% added to your total! This is an extra donation added by the Zeffy that is free for nonprofits like us. You can remove it by selecting Other and changing the value to 0.
As a "Home Run Hero” your business name will be printed on one of the MYB team jerseys and and an outfield banner will be placed at the ballfield at Boyle Park (new or renewed), and your business will receive social media recognition.
Important! You do not need to pay the 17% added to your total! This is an extra donation added by the Zeffy that is free for nonprofits like us. You can remove it by selecting Other and changing the value to 0.
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