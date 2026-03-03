Sponsor Middleway Day 2026

-10x10 Booth space - Family Membership instead of Single membership - 2 free tickets to the Middleway Ghost Tour or Historic Tour to use by 10/08/2025 -One Apparel Item of choice - 2027 Middleway Historic Calendar -Logo placement on event promotional materials and website -Recognition in event program and social media posts -Verbal acknowledgment during events -Opportunity to provide promotional materials at the event. -Yard sign stating your business is a “Middleway Day Sponsor” on Middleway Day if you are also a vendor -Logo and Link to business on website