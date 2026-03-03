Sponsor Middleway Day 2026

Offered by
About this shop
-Logo placement on event promotional materials and website -Recognition in event program and social media posts -Verbal acknowledgment during event -Yard sign stating your business is a “Middleway Day Sponsor” on Middleway Day if you are also a vendor
- 2027 Middleway Historic Calendar -Logo placement on event promotional materials and website -Recognition in event program and social media posts -Verbal acknowledgment during events -Opportunity to provide promotional materials at the event. -Yard sign stating your business is a “Middleway Day Sponsor” on Middleway Day if you are also a vendor -Logo and Link to business on website
-10x10 Booth space at Middleway Day - 2027 Middleway Historic Calendar - 2 free tickets to the Middleway Ghost Tour or Historic Tour to use by 10/08/2026 - Single Annual Membership - Recognition in event program and social media posts -Verbal acknowledgment during event -Opportunity to provide promotional materials at event for conservancy table -Yard sign stating your business is a “Middleway Day Sponsor” on Middleway Day if you are also a vendor -Logo and Link to business on website
-10x10 Booth space - Family Membership instead of Single membership - 2 free tickets to the Middleway Ghost Tour or Historic Tour to use by 10/08/2025 -One Apparel Item of choice - 2027 Middleway Historic Calendar -Logo placement on event promotional materials and website -Recognition in event program and social media posts -Verbal acknowledgment during events -Opportunity to provide promotional materials at the event. -Yard sign stating your business is a “Middleway Day Sponsor” on Middleway Day if you are also a vendor -Logo and Link to business on website
-10x10 Booth space -Family Membership instead of Single membership -Private Middleway Ghost Tour or Historic Tour to use by 10/08/2026(Up to 10 people) -Two Apparel Items of choice -Annual Middleway pottery piece - 2027 Middleway Historic Calendar -Logo placement on event promotional materials and website -Recognition in event program and social media posts -Verbal acknowledgment during events -Opportunity to provide promotional materials at the event. -Yard sign stating your business is a “Middleway Day Sponsor” on Middleway Day if you are also a vendor -Logo and Link to business on website
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!