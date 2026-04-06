Madison Memorial Hospital Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Madison Memorial Hospital Foundation Inc

About this event

SPONSOR MMH Foundation 22nd Annual Golf Tournament

722 N 12th W

Rexburg, ID 83440, USA

HOLE
$250

Custom lawn sign with your logo and recognition on the official scorecard.

TEE BOX
$500

Custom tee box lawn sign with your logo, recognition on the official scorecard, and the opportunity to promote your business at the tee box with a booth, flyers, giveaways, or other branded materials.

GOLD
$1,500

Name/logo on event signage, one team entry, and recognition on the official scorecard.

PLATINUM
$2,500

Name/logo on event signage, one team entry, one tee box sponsorship, and recognition on the official scorecard.

PREMIER
$5,000

Featured name/logo on event signage, one team entry, one tee box sponsorship, entry into all add-on games, 100 raffle tickets, recognition during the catered meal, and recognition on the official scorecard.

RAFFLE TICKETS - $1
Pay what you can

Take your shot at the raffle! Tickets are just $1 each and can be pre-purchased with registration/sponsorship or bought at the raffle table on tournament day. (Pre-purchased raffle tickets can be picked up the day of the tournament at registration.)

Add a donation for Madison Memorial Hospital Foundation Inc

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