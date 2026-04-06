SPONSOR MMH Foundation 22nd Annual Golf Tournament

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About this event
Custom lawn sign with your logo and recognition on the official scorecard.
Custom tee box lawn sign with your logo, recognition on the official scorecard, and the opportunity to promote your business at the tee box with a booth, flyers, giveaways, or other branded materials.
Name/logo on event signage, one team entry, and recognition on the official scorecard.
Name/logo on event signage, one team entry, one tee box sponsorship, and recognition on the official scorecard.
Featured name/logo on event signage, one team entry, one tee box sponsorship, entry into all add-on games, 100 raffle tickets, recognition during the catered meal, and recognition on the official scorecard.
Take your shot at the raffle! Tickets are just $1 each and can be pre-purchased with registration/sponsorship or bought at the raffle table on tournament day. (Pre-purchased raffle tickets can be picked up the day of the tournament at registration.)
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