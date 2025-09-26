Sponsor: MS Golf Classic 2026

-Official Event Sponsor(s) -Prominent Business logo on website & sleeve of event polo -10x10 Vendor Space -Banner Display on Course -4 recognition Announcements -Dedicated Social Media Thank you
You will be sponsoring our early bird giveaway item for all early registrations. Your logo will go on all early bird items. Your logo will be promoted several times on social leading up to the event and at the event at the table where they pick up their early bird items and other amazing swag from the event. You will also be promoted at registration and sign in on that day.
Golf Cart Sponsor (max 3) Company Logo on Lawn Sign and posted near Golf Carts Social Media Shout outs and logo on event page
Breakfast Sponsor (Max 1) Company logo in the reception tent & on all tables. Social Media Shout outs and logo on event page.
At the turn snacks (max 1)
Company logo will be at the turn with the snacks, pictures taken and social medai shout outs and logo on event page.
Beverage Cart Sponsors (2 max)
Company Logo to be displayed on the beverage cart for the day. Social Media Shout Outs. Logo on event page.
Company logo displayed on each scorecard and scoreboard. Lawn sign with logo and sponsor tier on the course. Social media shout outs. Logo on event page.
Driving Range Sponsor (3 max)
Company logo to be displayed on range next to balls. Social Media Shout Out. Logo on event page.
Company logo on course at contents (long drive, closest to the pin, hole in one, putting). Social media shout out, logo on event page.
