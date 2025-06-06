Sponsor MS Golf Classic Event

-Official Event Sponsor(s)
-Prominent Business logo on website & Tshirts
-10x10 Vendor Space
-Banner Display on Course
-4 recognition Announcements
-Dedicated Social Media Thank you
Early Bird Sponsor
$800
You will be sponsoring our early bird giveaway item for all early registrations. Your logo will be promoted several times on social leading up to the event and at the event at the table where they pick up their early bird items and other amazing swag from the event. You will also be promoted at registration and sign in on that day.
WEDGES (Golf Cart)
$400
Golf Cart Sponsor (max 3)
Company Logo on Golf Carts
Social Media Shout outs and logo on event page
WEDGES (Lunch Sponsor)
$400
Lunch Sponsor (Max 1)
Company logo in the reception tent &
on all tables. Social Media Shout outs and logo on event page.
IRONS (Bev Cart Sponsor)
$200
Company Logo to be displayed on the beverage cart for the day. Social Media Shout Outs. Logo on event page.
IRONS (Score Card Sponsor)
$200
Company logo displayed on each scorecard and scoreboard. Social media shout outs. Logo on event page.
IRONS (Driving Range Sponsor)
$200
Company logo to be displayed on range next to balls. Social Media Shout Out. Logo on event page.
IRONS (Grill Sponsor)
$200
Company logo to be displayed at turn and on ticket of mid game snack. Social Media Shout out and logo on event page.
IRONS (Content Sponsors)
$200
Company logo on course at contents (long drive, closest to the pin, hole in one, putting). Social media shout out, logo on event page.
Add a donation for Locke's Promise, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!