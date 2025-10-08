Sponsor MTRPA 2026 Conference

Lolo Creek
$150

Lolo Creek Sponsors will be recognized in Program Guide  


ALL SPONSORSHIPS INCLUDE: 

  • All sponsors will be listed in program and other print material promoting the conference. 
  • All sponsors will also be recognized on the website and in social media, emails, and press releases related to the conference. Multiple sponsorship levels may be chosen. Additional recognition by level is detailed below.  
  • All sponsors will have the opportunity to provide promotional material for swag bags (150 items for 150 bags) 
Grant Creek
$250

Grant Creek Sponsors will be recognized in Program Guide and during a walking roundtable discussion.


Rock Creek
$500

Rock Creek Sponsors will be recognized in promotional materials and during an educational session.  

  • Person starting the session will tell attendees who the sponsor is  
  • On board/sign about the session(1 hr session) 

Rattlesnake Creek
$1,000

Rock Creek Sponsors will be recognized in: 

  • Program Guide and during the closing general educational session – (Closing keynote, with full membership in attendance) More exposure (more people in attendance) 
  • Garden City Ballroom 

Bitterroot River
$1,500

Bitterroot River Sponsors will be recognized in: 

  • Program Guide and during the opening general education session – (opening keynote with full membership in attendance) 
  • Sponsorship will be promoted at breakfasts on Wednesday and Thursday. 
  • Garden City Ballroom 

Blackfoot River
$2,000

Blackfoot River Sponsors will be recognized in: 

  • Program Guide and during the opening general education session – (opening keynote, with full membership in attendance) 
  • Sponsorship will be promoted at breakfasts on Wednesday and Thursday. 
  • Garden City Ballroom 
  • Sponsorship will be promoted in the coffee and tea service area in the Big Sky Atrium. Coffee and Tea Service on Tuesday and Wednesday  

 

Clearwater River
$3,000

Clearwater River Sponsors will be recognized in: 

  • Program Guide and during the opening general education session – (opening keynote with full membership in attendance)) 
  • Sponsorship will be promoted at breakfasts on Wednesday and Thursday. 
  • Garden City Ballroom 
  • Sponsorship will be promoted in the coffee and tea service area in the Big Sky Atrium. Coffee and Tea Service on Tuesday and Wednesday  
  • Receive EITHER a complimentary booth, OR free attendance for two additional representatives 

Clark Fork River
$4,000

Clark Fork River Sponsors will be recognized in: 

  • Program Guide and during the opening and closing general education sessions – (opening AND closing keynote, with full membership in attendance) 
  • Sponsorship will be promoted at breakfasts on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. 
  • Garden City Ballroom 
  • Sponsorship will be promoted in the coffee and tea service area in the Big Sky Atrium. Coffee and Tea Service on Tuesday and Wednesday  
  • Receive a complimentary booth AND free attendance for two additional representatives 
  • Sponsorship will be promoted during an evening social. 
  • Available space to hang your banner in hotel atrium balcony overlooking exhibitor hall.  
  • Full conference exhibitor fees waived (up to a $530 value). 


