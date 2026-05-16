Sponsorships for Murphy

About this shop
This covers hay for 1 month
This covers hay for 1 month
Optiwize for one month
1 month supply of vitamins with platinum performance
The vet visits every 6 months, for shots and check ups. This does not include sick or emergencys
If there a emergency it is starting at $800 for vet to come
This cover for ferrier to come 8 times a year approx every 6months
This covers Murphy only for hoof care (spa day)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!