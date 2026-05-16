Wild Wind Ranch Corp

Offered by

Wild Wind Ranch Corp

About this shop

Sponsorships for Murphy

Monthly hay item
Monthly hay
$200

This covers hay for 1 month

0
Monthly grain item
Monthly grain
$125

This covers hay for 1 month

0
Monthly supplements item
Monthly supplements
$150

Optiwize for one month

0
Platinum performance item
Platinum performance
$74

1 month supply of vitamins with platinum performance

0
Yearly vet care item
Yearly vet care
$500

The vet visits every 6 months, for shots and check ups. This does not include sick or emergencys

0
Emergency fund vet care item
Emergency fund vet care
$800

If there a emergency it is starting at $800 for vet to come

0
Year Ferrier (hoof trim) item
Year Ferrier (hoof trim)
$680

This cover for ferrier to come 8 times a year approx every 6months

0
1 visit Ferrier (hoof care) item
1 visit Ferrier (hoof care)
$85

This covers Murphy only for hoof care (spa day)

0
Add a donation for Wild Wind Ranch Corp

$

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