Sponsor of Stronger Together Event

Stronger Together is a community unity held in Athens, Georgia. We will be celebrating recovery and being Stronger Together! A kingdom divided cannot stand. Come celebrate with us along with musical performances by Matt Keegan, Jared Blaine, and Mike Adam's. We will also share testimonies of overcoming, spend time honoring those we lost to overdose, and a community give back raffle! With your sponsorship we can reach more, give more, and save more than every before.

Stronger Together is a community unity held in Athens, Georgia. We will be celebrating recovery and being Stronger Together! A kingdom divided cannot stand. Come celebrate with us along with musical performances by Matt Keegan, Jared Blaine, and Mike Adam's. We will also share testimonies of overcoming, spend time honoring those we lost to overdose, and a community give back raffle! With your sponsorship we can reach more, give more, and save more than every before.

seeMoreDetailsMobile