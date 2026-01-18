Southern Dallas Link Inc.

Southern Dallas Link Inc.

Sponsor Senior Omega Rides. Change a Day. Change a Life.

A Helping Hand
Pay what you can

Helps cover a portion of a senior's ride to a medical appointment or grocery store.

Independence Advocate
$500

Covers 20 round trip rides that help a senior remain independent and healthy.


Community Connector
$1,000

Covers 40 round trip rides that help a senior remain independent and healthy.Supports transportation for several seniors over the course of a month.

Legacy Builder
$2,500

Covers 100 round trip rides that help a senior remain independent and healthy.Helps fund ongoing transportation services and driver support for seniors in need.

Senior Care Sponsor
$5,000

Covers 200 round trip rides that help a senior remain independent and healthy.Provides sustained transportation for seniors facing frequent medical treatments.

Circle of Care Leader
$10,000

Covers 400 round trip rides that help a senior remain independent and healthy. Helps underwrite transportation services for multiple seniors and expands access.

Program Champion
$25,000

Supports operational capacity, expanded routes, and senior outreach initiatives.

Transformational Partner
$50,000

Provides long term impact by funding transportation access, program growth, and senior safety initiatives across Southern Dallas.

