Global Peace and Legacy Gala 2025 : Sponsorship!

Deliver Village of Hope’s Student Supplies

Your support provides personal-care items and comfort essentials for students at the Village of Hope, ensuring their daily needs are met with dignity.

Tickets: Complimentary admission for 4 seats (you + 3 guests) with all-inclusive gala access—seated dinner and hosted beverages.

After you give: You’ll receive an email confirmation with your charitable receipt and a personal invitation containing event details and seating information.

Questions: [email protected]

Please note: For each purchase, only one charitable receipt will be generated by calculating the eligible amount for tax purposes of the tickets purchased.