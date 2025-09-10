Global Peace and Legacy Gala 2025 : Sponsorship!

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Deliver Village of Hope’s Student Supplies
Your support provides personal-care items and comfort essentials for students at the Village of Hope, ensuring their daily needs are met with dignity.
Tickets: Complimentary admission for 4 seats (you + 3 guests) with all-inclusive gala access—seated dinner and hosted beverages.
After you give: You’ll receive an email confirmation with your charitable receipt and a personal invitation containing event details and seating information.
Provide Comprehensive Healthcare Check-Ups
Your generosity funds regular medical check-ups and emergency relief for underprivileged children, families in remote villages, and ethnic-minority communities.
Tickets: Complimentary admission for 12 seats (One Table + 2 seats) with all-inclusive gala access—seated dinner and hosted beverages.
Tickets: Complimentary admission for 12 seats (One Table + 2 seats) with all-inclusive gala access—seated dinner and hosted beverages.
Fund Village of Hope’s Dental Clinic Staffing
Your impact helps fund one full-time dentist at the Village of Hope, ensuring children and youth receive essential oral healthcare throughout the year
.
Tickets: Complimentary admission for 20 seats (2 full tables) with all-inclusive gala access—seated dinner and hosted beverages.
After you give: You'll receive an email confirmation with your charitable receipt and a personal invitation containing event details and seating information.
Enable Educational Support & Enrichment
Your gift provides school uniforms, educational supplies, field trips, and enrichment activities for Vietnamese students in Da Nang and surrounding rural areas.
Tickets: Complimentary admission for 40 seats (4 full tables) with all-inclusive gala access—seated dinner and hosted beverages.
After you give: You'll receive an email confirmation with your charitable receipt and a personal invitation containing event details and seating information.
Honor the 30th Anniversary of U.S.–Vietnamese Relations
Your gift sponsors healing journeys for veterans and supports reconciliation programs that strengthen ties between the United States and Vietnam while sustaining GVF’s core programs.
Tickets: Complimentary admission for 120 seats (12 full tables) with all-inclusive gala access—seated dinner and hosted beverages.
After you give: You'll receive an email confirmation with your charitable receipt and a personal invitation containing event details and seating information.
Fund GVF’s Operations Commemorating “40 Years of Service”
Your support underwrites GVF’s programs across health, education, and youth empowerment as we commemorate 40 years of service, honoring a legacy of compassion and resilience.
Tickets: Complimentary admission for 160 seats (16 full tables) with all-inclusive gala access—seated dinner and hosted beverages.
After you give: You'll receive an email confirmation with your charitable receipt and a personal invitation containing event details and seating information.
Reserved Gala Experience
Your support reserves an exclusive table at the Gala, providing you and your guests with a memorable evening of celebration, connection, and community impact.
Tickets: Complimentary admission for 10 seats (1 full table) with all-inclusive gala access—seated dinner and hosted beverages.
After you give: You'll receive an email confirmation with your charitable receipt and a personal invitation containing event details and seating information.
