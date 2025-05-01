Event Sponsor Opportunities

Your business will be promoted at our Summer Read-A-Thon event and Back-To-School night in August! Your sponsorship will help us put books in student's hands and support our school's general operations. The BASELINE sponsorship price is $50 but if you can/want to give more, you can add that in the "add a donation" box!

Your business will be promoted at our Summer Read-A-Thon event and Back-To-School night in August! Your sponsorship will help us put books in student's hands and support our school's general operations. The BASELINE sponsorship price is $50 but if you can/want to give more, you can add that in the "add a donation" box!

More details...