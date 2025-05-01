Event Sponsor Opportunities

Your business will be promoted at our huge summer kick-off event where international cultures are celebrated through food, games, performances and more. The BASELINE sponsorship is $50 but if you can/want to give more, you can add that in the "add a donation" box!
Jog-A-Thon: May 30th
$50
Your business will be promoted at our Jog-A-Thon, supporting students to be healthy and active. The BASELINE sponsorship is $50 but if you can/want to give more, you can add that in the "add a donation" box!
Read-A-Thon : August 2025
$50
Your business will be promoted at our Summer Read-A-Thon event and Back-To-School night in August! Your sponsorship will help us put books in student's hands and support our school's general operations. The BASELINE sponsorship price is $50 but if you can/want to give more, you can add that in the "add a donation" box!
