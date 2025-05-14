The Connex Foundation's Mid-Year 2025 Charity IMPACT Day of Giving: Build-a-Bike Event - Participate, Sponsor or Donate

Designates ticketholder as a participant who will help build bikes for charity distribution. NOTE: Please answer the question regarding t-shirts for each registrant.
Your donation supports this Connex Foundation charitable effort by covering the cost of building individual bikes to be distributed to local charities. Support as many bikes as you like!
Your donation designates you as our Build-a-Bike lock sponsor!
Your donation supports this Connex Foundation charitable effort by covering the cost of all bikes built by one (1) Team on the Day of Giving.
Your donation supports this charitable effort by The Connex Foundation supporting both The Connex Foundation and local charities.
