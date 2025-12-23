Sponsor or Marketer (2026 GAPT Conference)

Hosted by
I want to email my marketing flyer. I agree to email the PowerPoint size marketing material to [email protected] before Friday, February 13, 2026 and after confirmation of payment. It is encouraged to make the marketing material information/verbiage big enough to be viewed on a presentation screen and to not crowd the information. Acceptable formats include .jpg, .tiff, and .pdf files.
I want to mail my marketing flyer. I agree to mail the printed marketing materials (one document per payment) of 150 count before Friday, February 13, 2026 and after confirmation of payment to GAPT, 1350 Wooten Lake Rd NW #207, Kennesaw, GA 30144.
I want to email AND mail my marketing flyer. I agree to email one marketing material in PowerPoint format to [email protected] and mail the second marketing material (one-page for each fee) to GAPT, 1350 Wooten Lake Rd NW #207, Kennesaw, GA 30144.
I want to be a GAPT GOLD SPONSOR. This option allots the following:
1) Three conference registration seats (not including CEs)
2) One vendor table with two representative seats
3) GAPT conference PowerPoint branding on both days of the conference
4) Printed marketing materials in the GAPT conference bag and the inclusion of branded materials to conference participants
5) GAPT website branding (before the conference and for at least one year after the conference);
6) Verbal acknowledgment during the conference with an option to share about services/products with conference participants
7) Personalized contact with a GAPT representative to assist with all needs. Email [email protected] to get the process started.
