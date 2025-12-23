Sponsor or Marketer (2026 GAPT Conference)

I want to be a GAPT GOLD SPONSOR. This option allots the following:

1) Three conference registration seats (not including CEs)

2) One vendor table with two representative seats

3) GAPT conference PowerPoint branding on both days of the conference

4) Printed marketing materials in the GAPT conference bag and the inclusion of branded materials to conference participants

5) GAPT website branding (before the conference and for at least one year after the conference);

6) Verbal acknowledgment during the conference with an option to share about services/products with conference participants

7) Personalized contact with a GAPT representative to assist with all needs. Email [email protected] to get the process started.