Sponsor Our 1st Annual Parent’s Corner Variety Show

This year, dress rehearsals at The Bradley are no longer free, which means some of our local group home residents—who have always looked forward to attending—won’t be able to enjoy the show unless a ticket is purchased. They simply don’t have the funds.





Parent‘s Corner is launching a Pay‑It‑Forward Ticket option for anyone who would like to sponsor a seat for these community members. Your support gives them the chance to experience the joy, inclusion, and excitement of live theater—something they’ve cherished for years.





If you’d like to sponsor a ticket (or several), please reach out. Even one seat makes a difference.