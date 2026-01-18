Parent’s Corner Inc

Hosted by

Parent’s Corner Inc

About this event

Sponsor Our 1st Annual Parent’s Corner Variety Show

Bradley Theatre 30 Front St

Putnam, CT 06260, USA

In Kind Silent Auction Donation
Free

Anything that can help us raise funds with our silent auction! Gift cards, certificates, baskets, or volunteer!

Headline Sponsor (2 Spots Available)
$1,000

Premium Level

  • Large logo placement on Main Stage
  • Logo on main event flyer
  • Logo on event website
  • Dedicated social media highlight
  • Sponsorship of two acts (announced before each performance)
  • WINY shoutout live
  • Logo on Annual report 
  • Verbal recognition by emcee at opening & closing of show
  • Logo on main website
  • Special reserved VIP seating with Logo (6 Seats)
  • Name on shared signage for event
  • Full page ad in program 
Spotlight Sponsor
$500
  • Sponsorship of one act (announced before performance)
  • Verbal recognition by emcee at opening of show
  • Logo on main website
  • Special reserved VIP seating with Logo (4 Seats)
  • Name on shared signage for event
  • Full page ad in program
Showcase Sponsor
$250
  • Sponsorship of one act (announced before performance)
  • Special reserved VIP seating with Logo (4 Seats)
  • Name on shared signage for event
  • Half page ad in program 
Supporting Sponsor
$100
  • Special reserved VIP seating with Logo (2 Seats)
  • Name on shared signage for event
  • Quarter page ad in program 
Photo-booth Sponsor (2 Spots Available)
$200
  • Verbal recognition by emcee at opening of show
  • Props with business Logo on them
  • Prominent sign “Brought to you By Logo” on photo-booth
  • Half page ad in our program
Sponsor an Act (10 Spots Available)
$20
  • Verbal recognition by emcee during show
Sound & Lighting Sponsor (One Spot Only!)
$120
  • Verbal recognition by emcee twice during show
  • Recognition on annual report 
  • Dedicated social media post
  • Group social media posts
Program Sponsor Spot Full Page
$25
  • Full page ad in our program
Program Sponsor Half Page
$15
  • Half page ad in our program
Program Sponsor Quarter Page
$10
  • Quarter page ad in our program
Pay it Forward Sponsor
$15

This year, dress rehearsals at The Bradley are no longer free, which means some of our local group home residents—who have always looked forward to attending—won’t be able to enjoy the show unless a ticket is purchased. They simply don’t have the funds.


Parent‘s Corner is launching a Pay‑It‑Forward Ticket option for anyone who would like to sponsor a seat for these community members. Your support gives them the chance to experience the joy, inclusion, and excitement of live theater—something they’ve cherished for years.


If you’d like to sponsor a ticket (or several), please reach out. Even one seat makes a difference.

Add a donation for Parent’s Corner Inc

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