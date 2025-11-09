Wilson Ladycat Basketball Boosters

Hosted by

Wilson Ladycat Basketball Boosters

About this event

Sponsor our Girls Basketball Team at Glen A. Wilson H.S.

16455 Wedgeworth Dr

Hacienda Heights, CA 91745, USA

Gold Level
$500

Full Page Ad of Company Logo or Donor Name in Media Guide


Sponsorship includes recognition at home games and on our website and social media, along with two (2) complimentary banquet tickets.

Silver Level
$300

½ Page Ad of Company Logo or Donor Name on Media Guide


Your sponsorship will be recognized during home games, across our website, and on social media.

Bronze Level
$100

Company Name or Donor Name on Media Guide


Your sponsorship will be recognized across our website.

Add a donation for Wilson Ladycat Basketball Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!