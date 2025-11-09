Sponsor our Girls Basketball Team at Glen A. Wilson H.S.

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Full Page Ad of Company Logo or Donor Name in Media Guide
Sponsorship includes recognition at home games and on our website and social media, along with two (2) complimentary banquet tickets.
½ Page Ad of Company Logo or Donor Name on Media Guide
Your sponsorship will be recognized during home games, across our website, and on social media.
Company Name or Donor Name on Media Guide
Your sponsorship will be recognized across our website.
$
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