Sponsor Our Season

Premier Sponsor
$3,500

Ad on CET website and Facebook page, listing in our Playbill, full page ad in Playbill, group pass tickets, sponsor pass, title sponsor for show, title sponsor for Fine Arts Night, verbal recognition before each show, logo on CET t-shirts, season t-shirts

T-Shirt Sponsorship
$2,000

Ad on CET website and Facebook page, listing in our Playbill, group pass tickets, sponsor pass, title sponsor for show, verbal recognition before each show, logo on CET t-shirts, season t-shirts

Gold Level
$1,250

Ad on CET website and Facebook page, listing in our Playbill, half page ad in Playbill, group pass tickets, sponsor pass, title sponsor for show

Silver Level
$750

Ad on CET website and Facebook page, listing in our Playbill, quarter page ad in Playbill, group pass tickets

Bronze Level
$300

Ad on CET website and Facebook page, listing in our Playbill, eighth page ad in Playbill

