Sponsor our Spring Carnival!

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About this event
● 2 tickets to event ● Prominent banner signage at event ● DJ recognition throughout the event ● Logo/name placement on flyer distributed to approx. 700 students ● Logo/name placement on website ● Listserv and Facebook recognition
● 4 tickets to event ● Prominent banner signage at event ● DJ recognition throughout the event ● Logo/name placement on flyer distributed to approx. 700 students ● Logo/name placement on website ● Listserv and Facebook recognition
● 6 tickets to event ● Prominent banner signage at event ● DJ recognition throughout the event ● Logo/name placement on flyer distributed to approx. 700 students ● Logo/name placement on website ● Listserv and Facebook recognition
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