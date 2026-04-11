Wyngate Elementary School Education Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Wyngate Elementary School Education Foundation Inc

About this event

Sponsor our Spring Carnival!

9300 Wadsworth Dr

Bethesda, MD 20817, USA

Academic All Star
$250

● 2 tickets to event ● Prominent banner signage at event ● DJ recognition throughout the event ● Logo/name placement on flyer distributed to approx. 700 students ● Logo/name placement on website ● Listserv and Facebook recognition

Varsity Sponsor
$500

● 4 tickets to event ● Prominent banner signage at event ● DJ recognition throughout the event ● Logo/name placement on flyer distributed to approx. 700 students ● Logo/name placement on website ● Listserv and Facebook recognition

School Champion
$750

● 6 tickets to event ● Prominent banner signage at event ● DJ recognition throughout the event ● Logo/name placement on flyer distributed to approx. 700 students ● Logo/name placement on website ● Listserv and Facebook recognition

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