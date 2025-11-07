St. Stephens Catholic Church

St. Stephens Catholic Church

Sponsor Packages - Merry Melodies of Christmas 2026

Flame of Hope Title Sponsor
Flame of Hope Title Sponsor
$5,000

Covers: Virtual scenic design, LED/projection rentals, and lighting.
Recognition:

  • “Presented by [Your Name/Company]” on all posters, programs, and videos.
  • Verbal thank-you from the stage before the show begins.
  • VIP reserved seating for 10 guests.
  • Logo featured at the end of our music videos and on-screen during the finale.
  • Full-page ad in the printed program.
  • Behind-the-scenes photo with the main cast.
Archangel Sponsor
Archangel Sponsor
$2,500

Covers: Main costumes (Gabriel, Sonia, Oriel, Noxis) + makeup and wigs.
Recognition:

  • Logo on posters, programs, and social media.
  • 6 VIP seats + photo opportunity with the lead performers.
  • Half-page ad in the program.
  • Name/logo in projection during intermission slideshow.
Archangel Sponsor
Archangel Sponsor
$2,000

Covers: Main costumes (Gabriel, Sonia, Oriel, Noxis) + makeup and wigs + $500 In Kind donation for props and stage.

Recognition:

  • Logo on posters, programs, and social media.
  • 6 VIP seats + photo opportunity with the lead performers.
  • Half-page ad in the program.
  • Name/logo in projection during intermission slideshow.
Heavenly Stage Sponsor
Heavenly Stage Sponsor
$1,500

Covers: Props, fog machines, snow machine, haze, and special effects.
Recognition:

  • Logo in the program and social media.
  • 4 VIP tickets.
  • Business card-size ad in program.
  • Listed under “Production Sponsors” on screen and in print.
Melody Maker Sponsor
Melody Maker Sponsor
$1,000

Covers: Backing tracks, live audio engineering, microphones, speakers.
Recognition:

  • Name in program under “Music Sponsors”.
  • Shout-out on social media.
  • 2 preferred seating tickets.
  • Optional: Sponsor a song (“This song is brought to you by…” projected or announced).
Light Bearer Sponsor
Light Bearer Sponsor
$500

Covers: Candlelight finale (LED candles for cast/audience), small props, costume accessories
Recognition:

  • Name listed in program
  • 2 general admission tickets
  • Grouped recognition as “Light Bearers of the Flame”
Dance Wings Sponsor
Dance Wings Sponsor
$250

Covers: Dance accessories for Oriel and shadow dancers (costume add-ons, scarves, shoes)
Recognition:

  • Name listed on website and program under “Dance Sponsors”
  • 1 general admission ticket
Friend of the Flame
Friend of the Flame
$100

Covers: General production support.
Recognition:

  • Name listed in printed program under “Friends of the Flame”.
