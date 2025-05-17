Sponsor Packages: Women, Wealth, & Wine: A Women's Empowerment Expo

401 E Seminole Blvd

Sanford, FL 32771, USA

💎 Diamond Sponsor
$1,000
Top-tier recognition & executive-level exposure Premier logo placement on all digital, print, and on-site signage Recognition as a Diamond Sponsor in press releases & social media Speaking opportunity or branded video during the program Premium vendor space with branded signage Logo on step-and-repeat backdrop Logo featured in event recap video Item placement in all VIP gift bags Dedicated thank-you email & post-event recognition
🌟 Presenting Sponsor
$750
Powerful visibility for your brand “Presented by” status on event flyer and digital marketing Verbal recognition from host during the event Vendor table in high-traffic area Logo on digital screens and printed signage Items in VIP gift bags Featured highlight post on social media
💼 Event Sponsor
$400
Strong brand presence and community support Logo on event signage and printed program Vendor table Host recognition from stage Inclusion in group sponsor social media post Option to provide materials for VIP bags
🛍 Vendor Table
$150
Showcase your business Logo listed in event program Social media tag pre-event Ability to sell products and collect leads
