About this event

Sponsor Parent’s Corner 2026

Pledge to Sponsor One Event
Free

Pledge to sponsor our services at one event and help us plan out our year;

  • Event day signage with [Your Business Logo]
  • Recognition on a social media video post at event
  • Recognition on our website and annual report
  • Social media posts
Pledge to Help (Like Kind Donations, Volunteer, Unsure!)
Free

This pledge lets me know you want to help in anyway you can. I’ll be in touch and we can figure it out!

Sponsor One Event
$250

Sponsor our services at one event and receive;

  • Event day signage with [Your Business Logo]
  • Recognition on a social media video post at event
  • Recognition on our website and annual report
  • Social media posts
Sponsor Five Events - Package Deal!
$1,000

Sponsor our services at 5 events and receive;

  • Event day signage with [Your Business Logo]
  • Recognition on a social media video post at each event
  • Recognition on our website and annual report
  • Social media posts
Sponsor our Caregiver Supplies!
$25

This helps us restock our caregiver supplies!

If you have ever had kids you know how hard it is on families to remember all those one off items you might need! We take the pressure off by supplying free diapers, wipes, spill kits, bandaids etc.

  • Recognition on our website and annual report
  • Social media post
A Frame Signs Sponsor
$50

Pays for one new a-frame sign;

All ours are broken beyond repair or were stolen :(

  • Recognition on our website and annual report
  • Event day video thank you!
  • Social media post
Tent Repair Sponsor
$150

Helps us repair our current tent;

Our tents roof is leaking and has several rips requiring seam tape, we need more cork screw anchors and belt strap tie downs, and side panel weights so our tent will not attempt to fly away again!

  • Recognition on our website and annual report
  • Event day video thank you!
  • Social media posts
Signage & Banners Sponsor
$100

This pays for all new signs and banners;

Our current ones are faded beyond recognition, ripped or inappropriately pink.

  • Recognition on our website and annual report
  • Event day video thank you!
  • Social media post!
Brooklyn Fair Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor our services at one event and receive;

  • Event day signage with [Your Business Logo]
  • Recognition on a social media video post at event
  • Recognition on our website and annual report
  • Social media posts
Woodstock Fair Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor our services at one event and receive;

  • Event day signage with [Your Business Logo]
  • Recognition on a social media video post at event
  • Recognition on our website and annual report
  • Social media posts
Add a donation for Parent’s Corner Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!