Sponsor Parent’s Corner 2026

Pledge to sponsor our services at one event and help us plan out our year;
This pledge lets me know you want to help in anyway you can. I’ll be in touch and we can figure it out!
Sponsor our services at one event and receive;
Sponsor our services at 5 events and receive;
This helps us restock our caregiver supplies!
If you have ever had kids you know how hard it is on families to remember all those one off items you might need! We take the pressure off by supplying free diapers, wipes, spill kits, bandaids etc.
Pays for one new a-frame sign;
All ours are broken beyond repair or were stolen :(
Helps us repair our current tent;
Our tents roof is leaking and has several rips requiring seam tape, we need more cork screw anchors and belt strap tie downs, and side panel weights so our tent will not attempt to fly away again!
This pays for all new signs and banners;
Our current ones are faded beyond recognition, ripped or inappropriately pink.
