West Michigan Italian Cultural Center

Hosted by

West Michigan Italian Cultural Center

About this event

Sponsor Payment

350 84th St SW

Byron Center, MI 49315, USA

Food Sponsor
$250

Your food sponsor is $250 +10% of sales. You will be include on website, social and signage at event. This gives you access to 10 by 10 table and tent or Food Truck Space.

Business Sponsorship
$500

You have the opportunity to sell at the event a 10 by 10 booth and will be included on website and social media marketing.

Non Profit Booth
$250

10 by 10 booth/tent and opportunity to market your mission! You will be included on social media and website.

Add a donation for West Michigan Italian Cultural Center

$

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