Sponsor Payment

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About this event
Your food sponsor is $250 +10% of sales. You will be include on website, social and signage at event. This gives you access to 10 by 10 table and tent or Food Truck Space.
You have the opportunity to sell at the event a 10 by 10 booth and will be included on website and social media marketing.
10 by 10 booth/tent and opportunity to market your mission! You will be included on social media and website.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!