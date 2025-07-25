Sponsor Registration 2025

White Sponsor
$100

Valid for one year

$100 White Sponsor: PTO window cling Company logo featured on website

Purple Sponsor
$300

Valid for one year

$300 Purple Sponsor: PTO window cling Company logo featured on website Recognition on social networks

Silver Sponsor
$500

Valid for one year

$500 Silver Sponsor: PTO window cling Company logo featured on website Quarterly company logo and custom post on our Facebook page 3'x 6' banner with the company's name and logo during all events

