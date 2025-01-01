Sponsor Rescue Transport Mission - All Fur One Pet Rescue & Adoptions
Transport Sponsor
$1,000
Sponsor a transport so we can save dogs and cats from underserved shelters!
Kitten/Cat Veterinary Care for Spay, Neuter, Vaccinations
$400
Age Triggered Preventative Care for Cats:
Deworming for Intestinal Parasites
FIV/FELV Testing
Flea/Tick/Heartworm Preventatives
Vaccinations: Rabies, Distemper
Altering (Spay/Neuter)
Microchip Insertion & Registration
Nail Clipping/Ear Cleaning
Puppy/Adult Veterinary Care for Spay, Neuter, Vaccinations
$400
We are rescuing 4 puppy litters and 6 adults this transport rescue run.
Age Triggered Preventative Care for Dogs:
Altering (Spay/Neuter)
Microchip Insertion & Registration
Nail Clipping/Ear Cleaning
Deworming for Intestinal Parasites
Heartworm Testing
Flea/Tick/Heartworm Preventative
Vaccinations: Distemper, Rabies, Bordetella
*sending money for this item allows AFO to purchase it to care for this pet(s).
Purina Pro Plan High Protein Puppy Food Shredded Blend Chick
$66
Our puppies are all on Purina Pro Plan w/ preferred Chicken and Rice formula
*sending money for this item allows AFO to purchase it for the rescue. You understand this item will not be sent to you from us.
https://a.co/d/b9dqwZO
Purina ONE Chicken and Rice Formula Dry Dog Food - 31.1 lb.
$46
Our dogs are all on Purina Pro Plan w/ preferred Chicken and Rice formula
https://a.co/d/3DnWCE2
Purina ONE Natural Dry Cat Food, Tender Selects Blend
$34
Our adult cats are all on Purina One Kitten dry food
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01GAED2P4/?coliid=I3LX880DR6ON22&colid=2788IUW8D11HM&psc=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_lstpd_P1J1HMF25M9HR7YSCJGW
Purina ONE High Protein, Natural Dry Kitten Food
$30
Our kittens are all on Purina One Kitten dry food|
https://a.co/d/8CiRW9F
Frikies Pate Wet Food
$20
All of our cats and older kittens eat Friskies Pate of any flavor (although they prefer chicken and turkey varieties)
https://www.chewy.com/friskies-classic-pate-poultry-platter/dp/104088?utm_source=google-product&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=20647501628&utm_content=&gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQiAvvO7BhC-ARIsAGFyToUUbOL2AVG_5nmX1Nmgez5iiBV1F_EXeu8rOkU61nyCLaY0KNbJ-HgaApqIEALw_wcB
Purina ONE Grain Free, Natural Pate Wet Kitten Food, Healthy
$30
Our kittens eat Purine One Kitten wet food when they are under a certain age.
https://a.co/d/bOTrHT7
ARM & HAMMER HardBall
$20
One of our cats and kittens' favorite litter.
https://a.co/d/5MjH9gn
Dewormer
$460
Cats and dogs often have intestinal parasites when they arrive to AFO. This is just one of the items we use to help them get ready for adoption.
https://www.amazon.com/Merck-Safeguard-Suspension-Wormers-1-Gallon/dp/B000HHM17G/ref=sr_1_2?crid=EFVZ4VUYFB7&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.oKMJALbeiAHmuaLeHzf0FqTgWWBaOu_NYdv0PgJ1Ar3pZBGima0z_w-b8Rg4MvwAIdvxzZj_-5x6LOXhj-4VXqT98cHa61KYQGAxutmbtm5xaf5UiRLp9JXCPHgcPmNpmBYjFZVH9TauUT0WnWm8a1TMfuKpZm4Wvgx-gq7AIt2GeZIa4N9RPUt3UsrV6sVfqsgTJAwbttEsIPsUPW_ajZUkijgpok2q_Dkr3MWT0B00Kp7_GL_wHOcUqP2v-J9tjXDBP0fDTCjn-E_X11FinNUyQ71-h4QjgeoR2wEYcJRQ1OwdxhXjypWys8FGE1F0p__kqS02WgssEkxpOqfXO0_yfGxyBg0R2oJakCTLKQBI00tONjN2srDeAFJZJD6dDW0EQVZrvf_GsunT0ODR_Pw5_UY8ESRCe9_Rb5_7pqMTYBXspo5xz44WQGhvLULx.UPYnMMigyvleqENsAfgUcPcUg4L5tYsKjdkYa3ZpzMQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=panacur&qid=1736251486&sprefix=panacur%2Caps%2C112&sr=8-2
Cleaning Supplies
$40
wishlist here: https://allfurone.org/wishlist/
Puppy Kit
$150
Whelping Collar: https://a.co/d/2SRaWP0
PuppyLyte: https://a.co/d/hptYZjF
Pumpkin Pure for dogs: https://a.co/d/6NNzg8G
Pee Pad Holder: https://a.co/d/6NNzg8G
Puppy Benebone: https://a.co/d/3L8wQlZ
Puppy SMALL Martingale collar for older puppies: https://a.co/d/12F1JZW
Tarp flooring: https://a.co/d/izmcUfv
Pee Pads: https://a.co/d/bFk2Vsr
Benebone Large 4-Pack Dog Chew Toys
$40
Our dogs love Benebones, we need small, medium and large.
https://a.co/d/i7keU8T
Transporting Dog Gear Bundle
$50
Keep the dogs safe during transport, day trips and events.
Dog Safety Collar Clips: https://a.co/d/dnYk2j6
Slip Lead: https://a.co/d/9CF6nrR
Harness Lead No Pull Dog Harness and Leash Set: https://a.co/d/68WpwIG
Leash Seat Belt: https://a.co/d/68WpwIG
Harness: https://a.co/d/f3RkBUl
Adopt Me bandana: https://a.co/d/ixO9W1Z
