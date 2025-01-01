Sponsor Rescue Transport Mission - All Fur One Pet Rescue & Adoptions

Transport Sponsor item
Transport Sponsor
$1,000
Sponsor a transport so we can save dogs and cats from underserved shelters!
Kitten/Cat Veterinary Care for Spay, Neuter, Vaccinations item
Kitten/Cat Veterinary Care for Spay, Neuter, Vaccinations
$400
Age Triggered Preventative Care for Cats: Deworming for Intestinal Parasites FIV/FELV Testing Flea/Tick/Heartworm Preventatives Vaccinations: Rabies, Distemper Altering (Spay/Neuter) Microchip Insertion & Registration Nail Clipping/Ear Cleaning
Puppy/Adult Veterinary Care for Spay, Neuter, Vaccinations item
Puppy/Adult Veterinary Care for Spay, Neuter, Vaccinations
$400
We are rescuing 4 puppy litters and 6 adults this transport rescue run. Age Triggered Preventative Care for Dogs: Altering (Spay/Neuter) Microchip Insertion & Registration Nail Clipping/Ear Cleaning Deworming for Intestinal Parasites Heartworm Testing Flea/Tick/Heartworm Preventative Vaccinations: Distemper, Rabies, Bordetella *sending money for this item allows AFO to purchase it to care for this pet(s).
Purina Pro Plan High Protein Puppy Food Shredded Blend Chick item
Purina Pro Plan High Protein Puppy Food Shredded Blend Chick
$66
Our puppies are all on Purina Pro Plan w/ preferred Chicken and Rice formula *sending money for this item allows AFO to purchase it for the rescue. You understand this item will not be sent to you from us. https://a.co/d/b9dqwZO
Purina ONE Chicken and Rice Formula Dry Dog Food - 31.1 lb. item
Purina ONE Chicken and Rice Formula Dry Dog Food - 31.1 lb.
$46
Our dogs are all on Purina Pro Plan w/ preferred Chicken and Rice formula https://a.co/d/3DnWCE2
Purina ONE Natural Dry Cat Food, Tender Selects Blend item
Purina ONE Natural Dry Cat Food, Tender Selects Blend
$34
Our adult cats are all on Purina One Kitten dry food https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01GAED2P4/?coliid=I3LX880DR6ON22&colid=2788IUW8D11HM&psc=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_lstpd_P1J1HMF25M9HR7YSCJGW
Purina ONE High Protein, Natural Dry Kitten Food item
Purina ONE High Protein, Natural Dry Kitten Food
$30
Our kittens are all on Purina One Kitten dry food| https://a.co/d/8CiRW9F
Frikies Pate Wet Food item
Frikies Pate Wet Food
$20
All of our cats and older kittens eat Friskies Pate of any flavor (although they prefer chicken and turkey varieties) https://www.chewy.com/friskies-classic-pate-poultry-platter/dp/104088?utm_source=google-product&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=20647501628&utm_content=&gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQiAvvO7BhC-ARIsAGFyToUUbOL2AVG_5nmX1Nmgez5iiBV1F_EXeu8rOkU61nyCLaY0KNbJ-HgaApqIEALw_wcB
Purina ONE Grain Free, Natural Pate Wet Kitten Food, Healthy item
Purina ONE Grain Free, Natural Pate Wet Kitten Food, Healthy
$30
Our kittens eat Purine One Kitten wet food when they are under a certain age. https://a.co/d/bOTrHT7
ARM & HAMMER HardBall item
ARM & HAMMER HardBall
$20
One of our cats and kittens' favorite litter. https://a.co/d/5MjH9gn
Dewormer item
Dewormer
$460
Cats and dogs often have intestinal parasites when they arrive to AFO. This is just one of the items we use to help them get ready for adoption. https://www.amazon.com/Merck-Safeguard-Suspension-Wormers-1-Gallon/dp/B000HHM17G/ref=sr_1_2?crid=EFVZ4VUYFB7&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.oKMJALbeiAHmuaLeHzf0FqTgWWBaOu_NYdv0PgJ1Ar3pZBGima0z_w-b8Rg4MvwAIdvxzZj_-5x6LOXhj-4VXqT98cHa61KYQGAxutmbtm5xaf5UiRLp9JXCPHgcPmNpmBYjFZVH9TauUT0WnWm8a1TMfuKpZm4Wvgx-gq7AIt2GeZIa4N9RPUt3UsrV6sVfqsgTJAwbttEsIPsUPW_ajZUkijgpok2q_Dkr3MWT0B00Kp7_GL_wHOcUqP2v-J9tjXDBP0fDTCjn-E_X11FinNUyQ71-h4QjgeoR2wEYcJRQ1OwdxhXjypWys8FGE1F0p__kqS02WgssEkxpOqfXO0_yfGxyBg0R2oJakCTLKQBI00tONjN2srDeAFJZJD6dDW0EQVZrvf_GsunT0ODR_Pw5_UY8ESRCe9_Rb5_7pqMTYBXspo5xz44WQGhvLULx.UPYnMMigyvleqENsAfgUcPcUg4L5tYsKjdkYa3ZpzMQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=panacur&qid=1736251486&sprefix=panacur%2Caps%2C112&sr=8-2
Cleaning Supplies item
Cleaning Supplies
$40
wishlist here: https://allfurone.org/wishlist/
Puppy Kit item
Puppy Kit
$150
Whelping Collar: https://a.co/d/2SRaWP0 PuppyLyte: https://a.co/d/hptYZjF Pumpkin Pure for dogs: https://a.co/d/6NNzg8G Pee Pad Holder: https://a.co/d/6NNzg8G Puppy Benebone: https://a.co/d/3L8wQlZ Puppy SMALL Martingale collar for older puppies: https://a.co/d/12F1JZW Tarp flooring: https://a.co/d/izmcUfv Pee Pads: https://a.co/d/bFk2Vsr
Benebone Large 4-Pack Dog Chew Toys item
Benebone Large 4-Pack Dog Chew Toys
$40
Our dogs love Benebones, we need small, medium and large. https://a.co/d/i7keU8T
Transporting Dog Gear Bundle item
Transporting Dog Gear Bundle
$50
Keep the dogs safe during transport, day trips and events. Dog Safety Collar Clips: https://a.co/d/dnYk2j6 Slip Lead: https://a.co/d/9CF6nrR Harness Lead No Pull Dog Harness and Leash Set: https://a.co/d/68WpwIG Leash Seat Belt: https://a.co/d/68WpwIG Harness: https://a.co/d/f3RkBUl Adopt Me bandana: https://a.co/d/ixO9W1Z
