Sponsor Rev Up 4 Vets Car Show

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About this event
Logo Placement on Website
Free Booth
Logo Placement on Website
Free Booth
Logo placement on website
2 Free T-shirts
1 Car Entry
Free Booth
Logo Placement
1 Free T-shirt
1 Free Car Entry
Logo on T-Shirts
Spotlight in Company email
Social Media Recognition
Website Logo Placement
Free Booth
Logo Placement
Sponsor Spotlight on Newsletter & Website
3 Free T-Shirts
3 Free Car Entries
Sponsorship Promo material at packet pick up (Provided by sponsor)
Recognition during announcements
Logo on T-Shirts
Free Booth
5 Drink and Meal Tickets
Logo Placement on Website/T-shirt
Check-In booth/VRSTF Table logo placement
Speaker Opportunity
Social Media Shout Outs
Website Placement
Recognition with Announcements
5 Free T-shirts
5 Free Car Entries
Sponsorship Material at Packet pick up (provided by sponsor)
VIP Networking Opportunity
3 free poker run entries
$
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