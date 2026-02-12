Veterans Resource & Support Task Force

Hosted by

Veterans Resource & Support Task Force

About this event

Sponsor Rev Up 4 Vets Car Show

4000 Lancaster Dr NE

Salem, OR 97305, USA

Spark Plug item
Spark Plug
$100

Logo Placement on Website

Liquid Cooling item
Liquid Cooling
$250

Free Booth
Logo Placement on Website

Carbureted item
Carbureted
$800

Free Booth
Logo placement on website
2 Free T-shirts
1 Car Entry

Fuel Injected item
Fuel Injected
$1,500

Free Booth
Logo Placement
1 Free T-shirt
1 Free Car Entry
Logo on T-Shirts
Spotlight in Company email
Social Media Recognition
Website Logo Placement

Turbo Charged item
Turbo Charged
$2,500

Free Booth
Logo Placement
Sponsor Spotlight on Newsletter & Website
3 Free T-Shirts
3 Free Car Entries
Sponsorship Promo material at packet pick up (Provided by sponsor)
Recognition during announcements
Logo on T-Shirts

Nitrous item
Nitrous
$7,500

Free Booth
5 Drink and Meal Tickets
Logo Placement on Website/T-shirt
Check-In booth/VRSTF Table logo placement
Speaker Opportunity
Social Media Shout Outs
Website Placement
Recognition with Announcements
5 Free T-shirts
5 Free Car Entries
Sponsorship Material at Packet pick up (provided by sponsor)
VIP Networking Opportunity
3 free poker run entries

Add a donation for Veterans Resource & Support Task Force

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