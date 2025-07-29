Support Ride Assist Naperville by Sponsoring our Annual Luncheon Fundraiser

916 S. Illinois Route 59

Naperville, IL 60540, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$1,000

·       Full-page ad in our newsletter for one year

·       Recognition at the Annual Luncheon

·       Logo in program at our Annual Luncheon with the sponsorship level

·       Logo on our website for one year with the sponsorship level

·       Four social media “thank you” posts for one year, done quarterly on RAN’s Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram

·       Six complimentary tickets to the Annual Luncheon

Platinum Sponsor
$750

·       Half-page ad in our newsletter for one year

·       Recognition at the Annual Luncheon

·       Logo in program at our Annual Luncheon with the sponsorship level

·       Logo on our website for one year with the sponsorship level

·       One social media “thank you” post on RAN’s Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram

·       Four complimentary tickets to the Annual Luncheon

Gold Sponsor
$500

·       Half page ad in newsletter for one year

·       Logo in program at our Annual Luncheon with the sponsorship level

·       Logo on our website for one year with sponsorship level

·       Two complimentary tickets to the Annual Luncheon

Silver Sponsor
$250

·       Quarter page ad in newsletter for one year

·       Logo in program at our Annual Luncheon with the sponsorship level

·       One complimentary ticket to the Annual Luncheon

Add a donation for Naperville Seniors In Action

$

