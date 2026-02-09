Students Engaged in Advancing Texas

Students Engaged in Advancing Texas

Sponsor #SEAT26 Advocacy Day

Progress Leader
$500

Includes name on digital material and a SEAT Swag Bag.

Change Agent
$1,000

Includes logo or name on digital material and each item listed above.

Grassroots Trailblazer
$3,000

Includes logo on physical and promotional materials, tabling on Saturday, and each item listed above.

Movement Champion
$5,000

Includes a shoutout during Saturday's programing, prominent logo and name on promotional materials, and each item listed above.

Movement Champion
$10,000

Includes a shoutout on Friday and Saturday, mention in our press release, logo displayed on t-shirt, and each item listed above.

Title Sponsor
$15,000

Includes a sponsor highlight on social media, logo prominently displayed on t-shirt, logo included on all promotional materials, and each item listed above.

