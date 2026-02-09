Sponsor #SEAT26 Advocacy Day

Hosted by
About this event
Includes name on digital material and a SEAT Swag Bag.
Includes logo or name on digital material and each item listed above.
Includes logo on physical and promotional materials, tabling on Saturday, and each item listed above.
Includes a shoutout during Saturday's programing, prominent logo and name on promotional materials, and each item listed above.
Includes a shoutout on Friday and Saturday, mention in our press release, logo displayed on t-shirt, and each item listed above.
Includes a sponsor highlight on social media, logo prominently displayed on t-shirt, logo included on all promotional materials, and each item listed above.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!