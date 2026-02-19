Sponsor Sedona Pug Social 2026

Hosted by
Perfect for pug-themed businesses, local professionals, Etsy shops, realtors, and friends of the rescue who want meaningful visibility and to support the event in an accessible, community-driven way.
Community Supporter Sponsors help us fill attendee goody bags, offset the cost of welcome materials, enhance hydration stations and comfort touches for pups, and support the thoughtful behind-the-scenes details that elevate the entire experience.
While this is our most accessible sponsorship tier, its impact is meaningful. Every contribution directly supports the atmosphere, hospitality, and nonprofit mission behind Sedona Pug Social.
• Name (or small logo) listed on event website sponsor page
• Inclusion on shared “Community Supporters” social graphic
• Group thank-you mention on social media
• Option to provide a goody bag insert
• Option to provide a raffle donation
Perfect for boutique brands and small pet-focused businesses seeking intentional brand exposure and recognition within a curated, highly engaged pug-loving audience.
Includes:
• Logo listed on event website sponsor page
• Logo included on shared sponsor graphic (social media)
• One social media mention (Instagram + Facebook)
• Verbal thank you during raffle
Raffle Donation: Optional
Goody Bag Insert or Promotional Item: Required
Please note:
If a sponsor representative wishes to attend the event, an Attendee Pass must be purchased separately.
Sponsorship does not include event admission, meals, shuttle access, or weekend programming credentials.
Perfect for growing brands ready to increase digital visibility and deepen engagement through enhanced promotional placement and social media spotlight opportunities.
Includes everything in Desert Bloom, plus:
• Dedicated social media spotlight post
• Logo included on shared sponsor signage
• Tagged mention in one event recap post
Raffle Donation: Optional
Goody Bag Insert or Promotional Item: Required
Perfect for established businesses looking for premium placement, priority logo visibility, and strong alignment with an elevated, experience-driven event atmosphere.
Includes everything in Prickly Pear, plus:
• Priority logo placement (larger sizing on shared signage)
• Logo featured in attendee welcome email
• Recognition in pre-event promotional materials
Raffle Donation: Optional
Goody Bag Insert or Promotional Item: Required
Perfect for brands seeking maximum visibility, prominent recognition, and strong positioning as a leading supporter of Sedona Pug Social and its nonprofit rescue mission.
Includes everything in Red Rock, plus:
• “Presented by” recognition on key event materials
• Logo placement on event shuttle signage (if applicable)
• Two dedicated social media spotlight posts
• Featured placement in post-event recap content
Raffle Donation: Optional
Goody Bag Insert or Promotional Item: Required
