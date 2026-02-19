Sponsor Sedona Pug Social 2026

Perfect for pug-themed businesses, local professionals, Etsy shops, realtors, and friends of the rescue who want meaningful visibility and to support the event in an accessible, community-driven way.





Community Supporter Sponsors help us fill attendee goody bags, offset the cost of welcome materials, enhance hydration stations and comfort touches for pups, and support the thoughtful behind-the-scenes details that elevate the entire experience.





While this is our most accessible sponsorship tier, its impact is meaningful. Every contribution directly supports the atmosphere, hospitality, and nonprofit mission behind Sedona Pug Social.

Includes:

• Name (or small logo) listed on event website sponsor page

• Inclusion on shared “Community Supporters” social graphic

• Group thank-you mention on social media

• Option to provide a goody bag insert

• Option to provide a raffle donation