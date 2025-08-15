Sponsor Shir Chadash!

Sustains our fire year after year. $10,000 - or more!
Use the "Add a donation" box at the bottom to enhance your donation. All funds will be passed directly to Illumin8tion, Inc. to support the Shir Chadash! retreat.
Guides others from afar. $2,500 - or more!
Constant source of light and inspiration. $1,000 - or more!
Helps ignite a sacred fire. $500 - or more!
Keeps the glow of community warm and visible. $250 - or more!
A sign of welcome, inclusion, and hope. $100 - or more!
Rabbi Stacey Zisook Robinson was a beloved member of our musical and spiritual community. Her legacy lives on through her poetry, her teachings, and the countless lives she touched. We feel her presence whenever we sing together—help others share in that magic by contributing to this fund.
Reb Arthur Waskow—teacher, activist, and visionary author—left this world at age 92, just a week before Shir Chadash 2025. His life’s work for justice, earth, and spirit continues to illuminate our path. Your gift in his memory helps future participants experience the inspiration he embodied.
Ustad Zakir Hussain Allarakha Qureshi was the world’s foremost tabla master and one of the greatest percussionists of all time. His artistry bridged cultures and revealed the divine in rhythm. This scholarship honors his brilliance by enabling others to find their own beat within the Shir Chadash community.
