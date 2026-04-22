Sponsor Shir Chadash!

About this event
Sustains our fire year after year. $10,000 - or more!
Your name/logo on the event banner and all printed materials and website, acknowledgment during opening and closing sessions, named sponsorship of a core program element, option to dedicate in honor or memory, signed art from a renowned visual artist.
Use the "Add a donation" box at the bottom to enhance your donation.
Guides others from afar. $5,000 - or more!
Your name/logo on event banner and printed schedule, acknowledgment during welcome and closing, signed art from a renowned visual artist.
Use the "Add a donation" box at the bottom to enhance your donation.
Constant source of light and inspiration. $1,000 - or more!
Scholarship named in your honor, recognition on printed donor poster, acknowledged in emails to attendees, dedication line in printed materials.
Use the "Add a donation" box at the bottom to enhance your donation.
Helps ignite a sacred fire. $500 - or more!
Partial scholarship named in your honor, recognition on donor poster, acknowledged in emails to attendees, dedication line in printed materials.
Use the "Add a donation" box at the bottom to enhance your donation.
Keeps the glow of community warm and visible. $250 - or more!
Recognition on printed donor poster, acknowledged in printed materials and emails.
Use the "Add a donation" box at the bottom to enhance your donation.
A sign of welcome, inclusion and hope. Donation up to $249.
Recognition on printed materials and emails.
Poet and sweet singer of our lives
Rabbi Stacey Zisook Robinson was a beloved member of our musical and spiritual community. Her legacy lives on through her poetry, her teachings, and the countless lives she touched. We feel her presence whenever we sing together—help others share in that magic by contributing to this fund.
The breath of life and vision
Reb Arthur Waskow—teacher, activist, and visionary author—left this world at age 92, just a week before Shir Chadash 2025. His life’s work for justice, earth, and spirit continues to illuminate our path. Your gift in his memory helps future participants experience the inspiration he embodied.
The rhythm of our hearts
Ustad Zakir Hussain Allarakha Qureshi was the world’s foremost tabla master and one of the greatest percussionists of all time. His artistry bridged cultures and revealed the divine in rhythm. This scholarship honors his brilliance by enabling others to find their own beat within the Shir Chadash community.
You can name one full scholarship in honor or memory of a loved one.
You can sponsor a session (e.g., “This storytelling workshop is brought to you by the ______ Family in memory of…”).
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!